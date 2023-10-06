Unboxing the New Nutrition Pyramid — One Strong Enough to Serve You for Life
Backed by science, health experts, and business partners, Wade Lightheart and Matt Gallant have crafted a new unbiased all-in-one guide called The Ultimate Nutrition Bible to provide you with a framework to make smarter nutritional choices. Packed with juicy information and tangible tools like The Pyramid Of Nutritional Decisions - a factor-filled strategy that incorporates every model from spiritual, physical, emotional, mental, and more. Adopting a healthier lifestyle has never looked so good.
Back then, the food pyramid was a reliable tool for guiding us on how much of each food group we should consume to lead a healthy and balanced life. From a young age, we have learned to trust it and follow its recommendations confidently.
However, since 2005, followed by many revisions, the mighty pyramid has lost its standing in the health industry due to outdated, inaccurate information and insufficient scientific evidence. The original blueprint seemed overwhelming and complicated when seen through binoculars from afar.
But at a closer look, “the stacked tiers on the food pyramid were often interpreted as steps to advance through rather than as individual components of a balanced diet,” which confused many people. Most of them attempted to box people into specific diets that often, at times, made things worse.
Not to mention, dogmatic experts often exclude factors such as happiness, spiritual beliefs, and lifestyle, all of which are integral to your overall well-being. No wonder 97% of people quit and revert to their old habits - weight cycling their way to even more frustration, increased risk of high blood pressure, and more.
So, what is the secret to achieving optimal wellness success? What can we do to help us funnel through the influx of nutritional advice amid all the noise from social media, dietary groups, and influencers?
It’s what the founders of BIOptimizers, Matt Gallant and Wade Lightheart, coined as The Pyramid Of Nutritional Decisions - a taste of what you can expect to find within the dynamic duos' most complete unbiased nutritional book ever written.
Entitled The Ultimate Nutrition Bible, the guide helps empower you with the knowledge to create a nutritional strategy tailored to your unique goals and genetics. Acting as a framework, it allows you to identify the factors that can lead to a lasting and sustainable dietary plan while eliminating a subset of questions, confusion, and time costs.
Having built a mega mind of health knowledge for over a decade together, passionate health and wellbeing transformers Gallant and Lightheart, {who consider themselves “former zealots”} unboxed a new pyramid type. One that breaks down nutritional decision factors in order of importance.
“We've always shared things that worked and didn't and learned from each other constantly,” explains Gallant. “We have been coached by some of the world's top people in their fields, so by combining our experience and expertise, we've boiled it all down into one.”
Like a menu packed with cheat day treats, the visual pyramid in chapter six comprises nine various hierarchy layers that reach the ultimate final key of sustainability - your lifestyle.
With spiritual and cultural commitments, followed by emotional and psychological needs firmly rooted as the pyramid’s foundation, the overall feel of the new model is for people to discover their authentic selves and let their core values, beliefs, and personality guide them toward the right approach.
From here, you can commit yourself to your goals {whether that be muscle building, fat loss, or mental to athletic performance} to step further by transforming your health and well-being by customizing your diet and supplements. “This would depend on your unique goals, genetics, food sensitivities, and gut biome,” the chapter reads.
Once you reach the pinnacle of the pyramid, you can lock in the results “with 20 percent of the effort it took to get there.”
“Most people look at diet as something you do to prepare for a high school reunion or a wedding - just short-term thinking,” explains Lightheart.
“But what we're trying to do is to share with people that there is a flexible version backed on individuality in science. Yes, parameters change, but as you change through the stages of your life, you will now know what to do, when to do it, and how to test to know when you need to make a change without being locked in.”
He continues, “Many people say, well, everyone is different, or that’s too holistic or board-based, but if we ask the question, we can use that to determine how we are different. From this, we will know what to do to maintain our goals and achieve the desired outcome over time.”
The Pyramid Of Nutritional Decisions aims to transform how people approach health for future generations - making it more scientifically accurate than ever before. Something the co-authors admit took decades to agree on.
With Wade Lightheart winning on a plant-based diet and Matt Gallant doing Keto since he was 16 years old, as successful traders, the pair would always argue about food, diets, and religion during our business endeavors. However, as professional trainers, they realized that the specificity of the determination was best.
“It’s already happening. I think many zealots will recalibrate their opinions,” shares Gallant. “I’m hearing many of them drop some of their dogmatic beliefs and be a little more flexible and open-minded, which is great.”
So ask yourself: Is this the right guide for me? Is this the right guide for me right now, and am I doing it the best way?
If you want to dive deeper into the genius behind the new nutritional pyramid - get the ball rolling by snagging a copy here: The Ultimate Nutrition System.