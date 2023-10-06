Unboxing the New Nutrition Pyramid — One Strong Enough to Serve You for Life

Back then, the food pyramid was a reliable tool for guiding us on how much of each food group we should consume to lead a healthy and balanced life. From a young age, we have learned to trust it and follow its recommendations confidently.

However, since 2005, followed by many revisions, the mighty pyramid has lost its standing in the health industry due to outdated, inaccurate information and insufficient scientific evidence. The original blueprint seemed overwhelming and complicated when seen through binoculars from afar.

But at a closer look, “the stacked tiers on the food pyramid were often interpreted as steps to advance through rather than as individual components of a balanced diet,” which confused many people. Most of them attempted to box people into specific diets that often, at times, made things worse.