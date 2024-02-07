Home > News NEWS Uncovering the Truth About Collagen: Is the Fountain of Youth Real?

A solution to preserving youth that anyone can bring into their life. In the relentless pursuit of preserving youth, diet and exercise have always taken the lead. While these lifestyle factors undeniably play a significant role in maintaining health, in recent years, a new contender has emerged on the scene, offering remarkable benefits for your overall well-being: Collagen. Often referred to by some as the “fountain of youth,” collagen supplements have taken the world by storm. From seeing collagen canisters lining our grocery store shelves to countless celebrities raving about their favorite collagen brands on social media, you've likely heard of collagen's anti-aging potential.

But do most of us truly understand why incorporating collagen supplements into our lives is crucial? Let's delve deeper into the world of collagen to explore its extraordinary benefits and discover why not just any collagen supplement will do. Collagen, making up an impressive 30% of the body's protein, is the most abundant protein in your body. Its fibrous structure serves as the building block for connective tissues across the skin, cartilage, muscles, gut, and more. Unfortunately, as we age, the body's collagen production naturally declines, leading to sagging skin, joint discomfort, and weakened muscles. This is where collagen supplements step in as a promising means to replenish this essential protein, helping to support healthier skin, joints, and even muscles. While the enthusiasm for collagen is well-founded, it's important to know that not all collagen supplements are created equally. Consider, for example, that a staggering 28 different types of collagens have been identified in humans, each with a specific role. However, the lion’s share of collagen products on the market only contains one or two types of collagen, limiting their potential benefits. This is where BioTRUST(R) distinguishes itself. A leading supplement and nutritional company, BioTRUST states that it recognizes the significance of different collagen types and their collective contribution to overall well-being. The brand claims to have incorporated the five most researched types of collagen into their Ageless-Multi Collagen + Turmeric blend, to offer a comprehensive anti-aging solution. We wanted to learn more, so we reached out to the brand’s Vice President of Research and Development, Tim Skwiat, to shed some more light.

Q1: So, Tim, I understand that collagen levels rapidly decline with age. A1: Unfortunately, that's 100% accurate. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, and to make matters worse, our bodies break down the collagen we do have at an accelerated rate. All of this adds up to depleted collagen levels. For example, studies show that skin collagen decreases by more than 10% each decade after the age of 20. To put it into perspective, by the time we reach our 50s, we have roughly half the collagen we did in our 20s. This has massive implications, as collagen is the most abundant protein in the body. Aside from water, it’s the most abundant substance in your body, as it’s the primary structural protein found in our skin, joints, tendons, gut lining, and so much more. Collagen is the glue that holds us together. The word collagen comes from the Greek word for “glue”. Over time, this decline in collagen helps explain why our skin gets thinner, saggy, and wrinkled. It’s why our joints can become stiffer, why it becomes harder to recover, and why we encounter so many age-related concerns overall. Simply put, the age-related decline in collagen can put a tremendous damper on how we look and feel.

Q2: That doesn't sound great. Is that why the collagen market is booming? A2: I think it plays a role, but if I’m being honest, I think many people don’t realize just how widespread and important collagen protein is in the body, and along those lines, why supplementing with collagen protein is such a smart choice. Collagen protein powder has a unique amino acid profile (including certain amino acids that cannot be found in any other foods) that is essential for combatting collagen breakdown and restoring healthy levels. It's the raw material your body needs for a collagen comeback. But collagen protein – and more specifically, collagen peptides – do more than just provide the building blocks for new collagen in the body. As a matter of fact, collagen peptides act as signaling molecules that tell the body to manufacture new collagen, as well as other important compounds like elastin and hyaluronic acid. Dozens of clinical studies have consistently, collectively, and convincingly shown that routine supplementation with collagen peptides can improve skin firmness, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, enhance joint comfort, accelerate recovery, help improve body composition, and more. However, not all collagen products are equal. Most contain just one or two types of collagen from a single source. This is relevant to point out because, on one hand, we know that the human body has 28 different types, each playing a significant role in the body! And while you don’t need to supplement with all 28, there’s good reason to believe that supplementing with a multitude of types may offer a more robust array of benefits. Along those lines, supplements with just one source could very well mean that you're missing out on all the amazing benefits that collagen protein has to offer. This is not only related to the types of collagen but also the form. You see, in addition to collagen peptides, there’s also undenatured collagen, which works differently in the body. For example, undenatured collagen seems to have a profound effect on mitigating collagen breakdown – a very nice complement to collagen peptides – not to mention helping promote a healthy inflammatory response. To that end, it seems like it’s not only important to have multiple types from a multitude of sources, but ideally, you would have a combo of collagen peptides and undenatured collagen. Imagine building a strong house with only one type of material. It wouldn't be as reliable as using many different materials tailored to each purpose. Collagen supplementation works in a similar way. You need a comprehensive solution with a broad spectrum of collagen types and sources to provide robust full-body support.

Q3: Does BioTRUST contain all these different collagen types? Great question! As alluded to above, although 28 types of collagen have been identified in the human body, you don’t necessarily need to supplement with all of them. Along those lines, at BioTRUST, our Ageless Multi-Collagen contains the five most researched collagen types - I, II, III, V, and X - from four premium sources, ensuring broad-spectrum support for your entire body. Let’s briefly unpack each of these 5 types, where they’re found in the body, and why they’re important: Type I is the most abundant type of collagen in the human body, and it can be found in the skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, and gut lining. In each of these places, it is the foundational type of collagen. Type III plays especially well with Type I, as these two types are often found together; for example, type III is found in the skin, and gut lining. Type II is most commonly found in the cartilage, and along those lines, is most closely associated with joint health. Type V, meanwhile, can be found in the skin, bones, and hair, while Type X is found mainly in bones and cartilage where it plays a supportive, albeit critical role. In addition to providing the five most researched types, it’s also pertinent to point out that Ageless Multi-Collagen contains both collagen peptides and undenatured collagen to ensure that you’re addressing collagen decline from both important angles. Remember, these different forms of collagen work differently in the body to help promote healthy collagen levels, and at the end of the day, produce results that you can see and feel.

Q4: Sounds pretty comprehensive. Why did you decide to add Tumeric? Few spices have as rich and storied tradition of use as Turmeric. A staple of Ayurveda – the traditional, holistic Indian approach to health care – Turmeric has been used for centuries, revered for its antioxidant and detoxification properties, as well as its natural capacity to help support the body’s inflammatory response. What’s more, we now also have thousands of pre-clinical and clinical studies confirming what’s been known for years, providing convincing evidence of Turmeric’s anti-aging properties – both at the cellular level and real-world, practical results. Along those lines, studies have shown that Turmeric has anti-aging properties that parallel many of those we talked about with collagen, supporting skin health and joint comfort, for example. Simply put, combining turmeric with our collagen blend, allows us to deliver two anti-aging superheroes in one delicious drink; it’s like a match made in heaven! I should also mention that there’s more than just Turmeric to the story in this product. It features a blend of other organic and delicious spices, such as cinnamon and ginger, giving it a delicious golden milk flavor.

Q5. Anti-Aging superheroes. I like that. Sounds like a winning combination. Do you drink it regularly? You better believe it! If I’m being honest, when we formulate our products, we make it personal. What I mean by that, is that we set out to make products that we would not only use ourselves, but also be proud to share with our family and friends. And believe me, you’ll not only find this at the front of my pantry, but also at my parents’ house, my in-laws’ house, and all my closest friends. My favorite way to use it is mixing it with warm milk (from grass-fed cows, preferably A2 milk) as a nightcap. In addition to all the other benefits we’ve talked about, collagen is rich in the amino acid glycine, which can help with relaxation as well as sleep. Combine that with the warming spices, and it sets me up for a great night of sleep. Having said that, many of our customers use it in tea, add it to their coffee, or simply mix it with water because it tastes that good. And like all BioTRUST products, it is non-GMO, gluten-free, and contains no artificial sweeteners or flavors. It’s also third-party tested to ensure purity, potency, and safety.

A Balanced Approach to Aging Gracefully Aging gracefully isn't solely about resisting the visible signs of time, it’s about being healthier to maintain a youthful spirit, bolster your energy, and preserve overall well-being. We all want to age without losing the things we love in life, and with the inclusion of nutrients like the ones found in Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric, experts say we can maximize the quality of our lives.