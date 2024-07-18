It's OK to Ask for Help!

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.

If your teenager is struggling with substance use, you might feel overwhelmed and unsure of how to help. As a parent, your instinct is to protect your younger one; however, this situation can leave you feeling helpless.

While dealing with teen substance use, you may have tried various approaches—talking, reasoning, yelling, grounding, and punishing. You probably even kept an eye on their whereabouts, checked their electronic devices and social media, stayed up late worrying, and even drove around searching for them.

Despite all these efforts, nothing seems to work, and you are at a loss for what to do next.

And that’s OK…