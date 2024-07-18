It's OK to Ask for Help!
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.
If your teenager is struggling with substance use, you might feel overwhelmed and unsure of how to help. As a parent, your instinct is to protect your younger one; however, this situation can leave you feeling helpless.
While dealing with teen substance use, you may have tried various approaches—talking, reasoning, yelling, grounding, and punishing. You probably even kept an eye on their whereabouts, checked their electronic devices and social media, stayed up late worrying, and even drove around searching for them.
Despite all these efforts, nothing seems to work, and you are at a loss for what to do next.
And that’s OK…
Understanding the Complexity of Teen Substance Use
Teen substance use is a multifaceted issue that continues to concern parents, educators, and health professionals. Understanding its complexity involves exploring the factors contributing to substance use among teens, the types of substances commonly used, the consequences of use, and effective prevention and intervention strategies.
Factors Contributing to Teen Substance Use
Several factors contribute to why teenagers might experiment with or regularly use substances. Nowadays, teens are heavily influenced by their peers. A study peer influence is a significant predictor of substance use among adolescents. Friends who use substances can encourage others to try them.
Genetics, family relationships, and parental behavior also play crucial roles. Research indicates that genetic factors contribute 40% to 60% of a person's vulnerability to substance use. In another study published in the National Institute of Health (NIH), teenagers with parents with a history of substance abuse are at higher risk of developing similar habits.
Mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and ADHD are linked to higher rates of substance use in teens. A study found a strong correlation between these mental health issues and teen substance use.
Common Substances Used by Teens
The substances most commonly used by teens include alcohol, marijuana, and tobacco. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that 46% of 12th graders have consumed alcohol in 2023.
Marijuana use has increased, especially with the changing legal status in many states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 10% of middle to high school students used e-cigarettes in 2023, making it the most used tobacco products amongst teenagers.
Consequences of Teen Substance Use
The consequences of substance use during adolescence can be severe and long-lasting. They include:
·Accidents and injuries
·Long-term substance use turns into substance abuse.
·Exacerbation of existing mental health issues may lead to the development of long-term depression and anxiety.
·Academic problems such as dropping out of school
·Strained family and social relationships.
Prevention and Intervention Strategies
Effective strategies to prevent and address teen substance use involve a combination of education, support, and, most importantly, parent involvement.
Organizations like GOBI are providing comprehensive education about the risks of teenage substance use. These teen substance use intervention and prevention programs educate parents and teens on how to prevent substance use while highlighting associated risks proactively.
You have to remember that parental monitoring and communication are crucial. Studies show that teens with parents who talk to them about the dangers of substance use are less likely to engage in these behaviors.
What Can Parents Do?
If you are a parent struggling to get the right help for your teen using substances, Gobi can help. They have extensive experience helping young people and parents. If your teenager is in crisis due to a substance use or behavioral disorder, Gobi’s evidence-based substance use intervention and prevention strategies can address their unique needs.