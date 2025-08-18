Understanding Cyberattack Protection: Types of Penetration Testing and Essential Strategies

The great thing about today's digital landscape for businesses is the endless growth opportunities. But nothing comes easy. You also face heightened cyberattack risks. If you want to secure your company’s applications and systems, you need to take a proactive approach. Unfortunately, 93% of networks are at risk of being compromised. It is also said that hackers can breach systems within 48 minutes. Can your business protect itself from these situations? Adequate security exercises, such as penetration testing, can protect your company's data and systems. Penetration testing helps find weaknesses in a network system's defenses and fix them. Who should you consider for this job?

Look for an experienced Bay Area Managed IT Services company for consultation. They are experts in penetration testing strategies. You need them to safeguard your business interests.

·Penetration Testing Types

There has to be a proper plan in place before adopting any penetration testing step. It should match your budget, purpose, and needs. When you hire an IT support vendor, you gain thorough clarity over these aspects. They will opt for testing methods that meet your business's security demands. In this context, they can recommend testing mobile apps, web apps, and other software programs. They may also test network devices and systems for components like VPNs and firewalls. They can offer cloud penetration testing solutions for the type of cloud infrastructure and services you use. APIs can be inspected to study threats in configuration settings, authentication processes, and data flow. IoT devices, connected applications, and interface protocols can also be tested.