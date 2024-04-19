OK Magazine
10 Unexpected Hollywood Celebrity Friendships — Pitbull and John Travolta to Norman Reedus and Lady Gaga

Apr. 19 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Andy Cohen and John Mayer

Despite working in different industries, Andy Cohen and John Mayer developed a close friendship after meeting through a mutual pal a decade ago. Due to their extreme closeness, they even sparked rumors they were an item.

He told CNN about their sweet friendship amid the public's speculations that they were dating.

"I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption," Cohen stated.

Eminem and Elton John

From being collaborators, Eminem and Elton John became friends following their performance at the 2001 Grammy Awards. The "Skyline Pigeon" hitmaker also helped the rap god recover from addiction.

"I didn't know he was gay. I didn't know anything about his personal life. I didn't really care. But being that he was gay and he had my back, I think it made a statement in itself saying that he understood where I was coming from," Eminem told MTV News in 2004.

Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel

Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel have been known for being costars in the Fast & Furious franchise, but they also share the closest friendship among the cast members.

The 78-year-old actress joined the franchise in 2017 through the installment, The Fate of the Furious. She has continuously worked with Diesel from that flick in the next movies afterward.

"Even very interesting people, people who have great chemistry offscreen to the extent of maybe, cough, excuse me, even having an affair or marrying each other, onscreen have no chemistry whatsoever," she told People. "Whereas the most random people just have chemistry. And I adored Vin from the moment I met him."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and became each other's best friend and lover after their mutual friends Jensen and Danneel Ackles set them up on a blind date in 2009.

Morgan has constantly called her his best friend in his tribute messages for his wife.

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez have a 24-year age gap and yet they still have a close bond.

They met years ago through Aleen Keshishian, their manager. They have since supported each other's projects and other endeavors.

"It was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she's, like, inviting me to her house," Gomez said of their friendship in her interview with a radio station. "She has a pizza oven. Like, we've made pizzas at her house."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have each other's backs not only as husband and wife but also as friends. They wed in 1996, years after meeting on All My Children, and their friendship soon bloomed into romance.

Macaulay Culkin and Lizzo

Macaulay Culkin and Lizzo have shown they have the cutest friendship by supporting each other over the past years.

In 2019, the Home Alone star posted videos of his and Lizzo's performance onstage, writing, "Went to see my friend Lizzo tonight..."

Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri

The world had the best look at Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri's friendship at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event in 2019.

"Fifteen or so years ago, I was living in an Airstream, traveling across America ... I lived on the road, and I came across this show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Drives, and it quickly became my favorite show," McConaughey said. "One day on the road, I get the number of the host, Guy Fieri, and I call him up, and I say, 'Listen, hey man, it's Matthew McConaughey.'"

Norman Reedus and Lady Gaga

Norman Reedus appeared in Lady Gaga's music video for "Judas," and their friendship blossomed.

"She's the coolest girl ever. She's super chill, she's very into what she's doing, and she's very personable with everyone around her," the Blade II star said. "Her work ethic is nonstop. It's kind of amazing to watch. She's actually just super cool and she's just a chick from New York."

Pitbull and John Travolta

In his interview with Extra, John Travolta revealed his then-bald look was inspired by his "good friend" Pitbull.

"A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull, he lives his life like this," Travolta said. "He would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he'd superimpose no hair and say, 'I prefer this,' so I thought ... Maybe it's time to do it."

The pair also shared the stage when Pitbull performed at Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro in 2020.

