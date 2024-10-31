Universal Scream: A Journey Through Love And Loss With Billy Otto
If there’s one thing that Billy Otto understands, it’s that a song is more than just a song–it’s a vessel of change, a declaration, a promise. The Malaysian Australian psych-pop talent has made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter and producer who is unafraid of using music to do more than just entertain.Otto’s music weaves intricate lyrics exploring the complexity of human relationships through a dizzying array of pulsing disco beats and electrifying guitar solos. The result is a soul-baring performance that captures the hearts and minds of audiences across the world.
Otto’s latest single, “Universal Scream”, dropped on Sept 28 to a strong reception from fans and critics alike. The song explores the innately human desire to help loved ones navigate trauma and grief, inspired by Otto’s relationship with his wife.
“Writing ‘Universal Scream’ was one of the most intense experiences of my life,” says Otto. “After Marisha and I eloped in Las Vegas, the joy was mixed with a deeper pain—she was dealing with the wounds of growing up without her father. Watching someone you love go through that kind of pain changes you. I wanted her to know that I was a safe place for her to unleash that inner scream. That I could be a stronghold and a world she could escape into.”
Sonically, the song draws inspiration from indie rock bands like The Strokes, MGMT, The 1975, and Empire of the Sun. But Otto imbues every chord with an anxious energy that captures the pain and heartbreak that come from walking through the darkest parts of life with the ones who matter most.
“I’m just trying to make sense of the world through my art,” says Otto. “I’m driven by a desire to heal, understand, and connect. ‘Universal Scream’ is about diving into the darkness with your loved ones and emerging into a place of bliss.”
The creative process behind ‘Universal Scream’ is the same method behind all of Otto’s music. Surfing, nature, meditation, and his history as a church pastor are all major influences on his writing, allowing him to effectively channel his personal experiences into his lyrics. Otto stays mentally and musically flexible by listening to a regular mix of contemporary songs and music from the 70s and 80s. He also keeps a mini studio set up at hand wherever he goes around the world, laying down ideas as they come to him.
“I’m a multi-instrumentalist who always has a guitar, bass, keyboard, or cowbell at hand so I can throw some technicolor sonics at a fresh canvas on the daily,” says Otto.
Outside of his music, environmental advocacy is one of Otto’s greatest passions. He’s used his platform as a singer-songwriter to draw attention to various environmental causes, including as an Australian ambassador to the Surfrider Foundation. His song “Can’t Take The Ocean Out Of Me” became the anthem for a nationwide paddle-out campaign aimed at protecting the South Australian coastline from reckless oil drilling. Patagonia, the outdoor clothing brand notorious for its environmental activism, included the track in its latest activist documentary, spreading Otto’s message to an even wider audience.
The singer has recently announced an extensive 2025 tour across Australia, Malaysia, and Europe, including festivals in the UK, Denmark, and Germany. Otto’s performance in live venues has been widely lauded for his dynamic stage presence. In 2024 alone, he’s delivered powerhouse performances at festivals like Isle of Wight in the UK and Blue Bridge in Denmark while opening for iconic bands like SIX60 and TORA.
“I can’t wait to bring my new music to life on stage,” says Otto. “Expect a huge live show of sun-drenched vocals, sexy bass lines, eighties hair, disco beats, 90s breakbeats, and shredding guitar solos all propelled in a conscious and uplifting energy.”