Universal Scream: A Journey Through Love And Loss With Billy Otto

Otto’s latest single, “Universal Scream”, dropped on Sept 28 to a strong reception from fans and critics alike. The song explores the innately human desire to help loved ones navigate trauma and grief, inspired by Otto’s relationship with his wife.

“Writing ‘Universal Scream’ was one of the most intense experiences of my life,” says Otto. “After Marisha and I eloped in Las Vegas, the joy was mixed with a deeper pain—she was dealing with the wounds of growing up without her father. Watching someone you love go through that kind of pain changes you. I wanted her to know that I was a safe place for her to unleash that inner scream. That I could be a stronghold and a world she could escape into.”

Sonically, the song draws inspiration from indie rock bands like The Strokes, MGMT, The 1975, and Empire of the Sun. But Otto imbues every chord with an anxious energy that captures the pain and heartbreak that come from walking through the darkest parts of life with the ones who matter most.