The Unraveling of the Long Island Serial Killer Case: Interview with Billy Jensen

According to true-crime investigative journalist and New York Times Bestselling Author, Billy Jensen, "All of the victims were determined to have been killed prior to the Gilgo 4. Unlike the Gilgo 4, who share the same victimology—they all were petite, white sex workers who advertised on the internet—the six other victims do not share many of the same traits. Jessica and Valerie are most likely connected, having both worked in the sex trade, and their torsos having been found in 40 miles away in Manorville, Long Island. But the unidentified Peaches (named for the Peach tattoo) was a black female whose torso was found in a plastic container in Hempstead State Park and whose baby was found alongside Ocean Parkway, Fire Island Jane Doe and the Asian Male in women’s clothing are all unknowns. Could Heuermann be responsible for all of their deaths? It remains to be seen.”

Heuermann's movements during the twelve-year gap between the murders of the Gilgo 4 and his arrest raise further questions. With property in South Carolina and Las Vegas, what transpired during this period? It remains unclear whether he committed other crimes elsewhere, making it essential to continue scrutinizing his activities.

The second major question pertains to the prolonged time it took to identify the killer.