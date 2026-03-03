or
Margot Robbie Reveals Costar Gave Her a Book to 'Eat Less'

split photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA;Complex/YouTube

Margot Robbie revealed a male costar once gifted her a dieting book for her to 'eat less.'

Profile Image

March 3 2026, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

Margot Robbie shared a disconcerting experience from her early career in Hollywood during a recent interview with Charli xcx for Complex.

The Australian actress recalled that a male costar gifted her a book titled Why French Women Don’t Get Fat, which essentially promoted the idea of eating less.

image of Margot Robbie recalled an uncomfortable early career moment.
Source: Complex/YouTube

Margot Robbie recalled an uncomfortable early career moment.

“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don’t Get Fat,’” she explained. “It was essentially a book telling you to eat less.” The book, written by Mireille Guiliano and published in 2007, is marketed as a guide on healthy living.

Source: @hellopugh/X
Robbie expressed her offense at the gesture, stating, “And I was like, ‘Whoa, f--- you, dude.'” She reflected on the impact of such unsolicited advice, particularly in an industry where body image is constantly scrutinized.

image of A male costar gave the actress a book about staying thin.
Source: MEGA

A male costar gave the actress a book about staying thin.

Margot Robbie

The actress mentioned that she did not know what happened to the actor, noting that the incident occurred “really back in the day.” She emphasized that the book served as a clear message indicating that she needed to lose weight.

Charli xcx humorously commented on the situation, saying, “Your career’s over, babe,” highlighting the absurdity of the actor's actions.

image of Margot Robbie highlighted Hollywood’s body image pressures.
Source: Complex/YouTube

Margot Robbie highlighted Hollywood’s body image pressures.

The book French Women Don’t Get Fat is not strictly a diet book; rather, it presents an approach to healthy living and enjoying food. However, Robbie's experience underscores the pressures many women face in Hollywood regarding their bodies.

image of The story resurfaced during a recent interview with Charli xcx.
Source: MEGA

The story resurfaced during a recent interview with Charli xcx.

In addition to this revelation, Robbie has been making headlines for her fashion statements while promoting her film Wuthering Heights. At the U.K. premiere, she wore a bracelet that mirrored a mourning piece once owned by Charlotte Brontë. This bracelet, crafted from the hair of Brontë’s deceased sisters, serves as a poignant reminder of personal history and loss.

