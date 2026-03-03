Margot Robbie Reveals Costar Gave Her a Book to 'Eat Less'

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie shared a disconcerting experience from her early career in Hollywood during a recent interview with Charli xcx for Complex. The Australian actress recalled that a male costar gifted her a book titled Why French Women Don’t Get Fat, which essentially promoted the idea of eating less.

Source: Complex/YouTube Margot Robbie recalled an uncomfortable early career moment.

“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don’t Get Fat,’” she explained. “It was essentially a book telling you to eat less.” The book, written by Mireille Guiliano and published in 2007, is marketed as a guide on healthy living.

charli xcx and margot robbie are the best duo I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/BEHPVHfBNV — sophia (@hellopugh) February 12, 2026 Source: @hellopugh/X

Robbie expressed her offense at the gesture, stating, “And I was like, ‘Whoa, f--- you, dude.'” She reflected on the impact of such unsolicited advice, particularly in an industry where body image is constantly scrutinized.

Source: MEGA A male costar gave the actress a book about staying thin.

The actress mentioned that she did not know what happened to the actor, noting that the incident occurred “really back in the day.” She emphasized that the book served as a clear message indicating that she needed to lose weight. Charli xcx humorously commented on the situation, saying, “Your career’s over, babe,” highlighting the absurdity of the actor's actions.

Source: Complex/YouTube Margot Robbie highlighted Hollywood’s body image pressures.

The book French Women Don’t Get Fat is not strictly a diet book; rather, it presents an approach to healthy living and enjoying food. However, Robbie's experience underscores the pressures many women face in Hollywood regarding their bodies.

Source: MEGA The story resurfaced during a recent interview with Charli xcx.