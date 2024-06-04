#UnsexyTrend: Redefining Beauty Standards With the #UnsexyDesignChallenge
What makes a skincare product sexy? Taking a peek into the beauty and skincare routines of favorite social media accounts is the easiest way to find new products to test and try. From YouTube GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos to TikTok posts showing complete skincare breakdowns, the oversharing side of the internet is popular.
Yet, #BeautyTok's latest trend of sharing "unsexy products" in one’s routine has raised questions about what makes a skincare product sexy. Putting aside the gut reaction of what constitutes "sexy" cosmetics, if a product has truly helped to transform one’s skin, shouldn't that be the real proof?
Many TikTok creators have put a spin on this more raw way of thinking about what makes a product "sexy" by playfully stating in their videos that these "unsexy items make one sexier." In the posts, creators explain how they can't live without products like chafing sticks, diaper rash cream, fungal acne solutions, and ingrown hair serums. They make them look and feel sexier but aren't considered sexy or trendy to talk about. This leads to a more extensive conversation about how aesthetically pleasing packaging and buzz-worthy marketing campaigns, or primary celebrity backing, tend to significantly impact sexiness vs. actual product efficacy—categorized as a result.
In a world where beauty products are often associated with glamour and perfectly curated aesthetics, AmLactin and Kerasal are breaking the mold with their unique #UnsexyDesignChallenge. This exciting contest, running until June 21, 2024, offers a rare opportunity for fans to reimagine the packaging of two of their most beloved yet modestly presented products: AmLactin Daily Nourish 12% Lotion and Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment. The contest is a fun way to show that beauty brands, trusted for their reliability and quick, visible results, are not afraid to tap into their fans' creativity as a source of inspiration for a packaging facelift, offering the best of both worlds, product efficacy, and stunning packaging.
The #UnsexyDesignChallenge is a fun and engaging call to all creative minds, empowering them to give these essential products a fresh, new look. To participate, fans are asked to design a new packaging for either the AmLactin Daily Nourish 12% Lotion or the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment, and post the designs using the hashtag #UnsexyDesignChallenge. This exciting contest runs from now until June 21, 2024. For all the details about the contest and to see the launch post, creatives should head over to the AmLactin Instagram launch post. For those wondering why they should participate, here's the answer: winners of the #UnsexyDesignChallenge will not only see their designs come to life in a limited product release, but also have their creative efforts showcased on AmLactin and Kerasal's social media channels, offering them widespread recognition within the skincare community. And as a cherry on top, they will also receive a $500 Visa gift card! It's a win-win situation for their creativity and their wallet.
The #UnsexyDesignChallenge is more than just a contest, it's a movement that's reshaping the skincare industry. It's a chance to unleash creativity and redesign the packaging of AmLactin and Kerasal. Whether a professional artist or just love to doodle, all submissions are welcomed and encouraged. One’s design could be the next big thing in skincare packaging, influencing the way these products are perceived and interacted with!
If ready to embrace the unsexy side of self-care and show off creative prowess, share redesigned packaging with #UnsexyDesignChallenge on Instagram. Then, head over to the AmLactin Instagram launch post.