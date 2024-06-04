UnsexyTrend: Redefining Beauty Standards With the #UnsexyDesignChallenge

In a world where beauty products are often associated with glamour and perfectly curated aesthetics, AmLactin and Kerasal are breaking the mold with their unique #UnsexyDesignChallenge. This exciting contest, running until June 21, 2024, offers a rare opportunity for fans to reimagine the packaging of two of their most beloved yet modestly presented products: AmLactin Daily Nourish 12% Lotion and Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment. The contest is a fun way to show that beauty brands, trusted for their reliability and quick, visible results, are not afraid to tap into their fans' creativity as a source of inspiration for a packaging facelift, offering the best of both worlds, product efficacy, and stunning packaging.

The #UnsexyDesignChallenge is a fun and engaging call to all creative minds, empowering them to give these essential products a fresh, new look. To participate, fans are asked to design a new packaging for either the AmLactin Daily Nourish 12% Lotion or the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment, and post the designs using the hashtag #UnsexyDesignChallenge. This exciting contest runs from now until June 21, 2024. For all the details about the contest and to see the launch post, creatives should head over to the AmLactin Instagram launch post. For those wondering why they should participate, here's the answer: winners of the #UnsexyDesignChallenge will not only see their designs come to life in a limited product release, but also have their creative efforts showcased on AmLactin and Kerasal's social media channels, offering them widespread recognition within the skincare community. And as a cherry on top, they will also receive a $500 Visa gift card! It's a win-win situation for their creativity and their wallet.