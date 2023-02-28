Up-And-Coming Safety Tech Company Taking A New Approach To Saving Teen Lives

Teen driver safety is a rising concern that we can't help but worry about. Teen driving is the number one cause of death for teenagers. Statistics show that about 2,800 teens aged 13–19 lose their lives in car accidents. That's an average of eight teens a day. This fatal crash rate among teens is almost three times as high as drivers who are 20 and above. Although teen freedom is greatly encouraged as it is one way to help them discover their true identity and passion, it should always involve accountability.

Teen drivers often view their driver’s licenses as a means of exercising their newfound freedom, but parents can't help worrying about their teens’ safety when they are driving. Research shows that most accidents caused by teens are due to lack of experience, reckless driving, using their phones while driving, distractions caused by friends in the car, and not buckling their seatbelts. Every parent needs to take the time to inform their teens of the importance of safe driving.