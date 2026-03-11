upgrade your march madness spread with these easy bruschetta hacks

Article continues below advertisement

March Madness isn’t just about brackets, it’s about snacks. The buzzer-beaters, the Cinderella stories, the soaring slam dunks all taste better with something delicious in hand. This year, instead of defaulting to predictable chips and dip, consider upgrading your spread. Enter bruschetta — the ultimate crowd-pleaser that’s endlessly customizable, surprisingly simple, and perfectly suited for grazing between plays.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

At its heart, great bruschetta starts with great tomatoes. That’s where a pantry staple like Contadina comes in handy. Trusted since 1918, the brand has built its reputation on vine-ripened Roma and San Marzano Style tomatoes picked at their peak and packed for maximum flavor. The result is a rich, authentic Italian base that makes even the simplest recipes taste thoughtfully crafted. If you’re hosting, start with this easy Anytime Bruschetta recipe that lives up to its name. Toasted slices of baguette become the canvas for juicy tomatoes, olive oil, fresh herbs and a sprinkle of salt. Using canned tomatoes like Petite Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic & Oregano adds built-in seasoning and depth, saving you prep time so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time following the action.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Want to mix up your lineup? Try a Fire Roasted Tomato Bruschetta for a subtle smoky twist, or layer on Mediterranean White Bean Bruschetta for extra protein that keeps everyone fueled through overtime. You can keep it light and let the tomatoes really shine, or you can personalize it to the occasion, adding everything from shaved parmesan and baby arugula to lemon zest, ricotta, beans, chilies, olives or even tuna. The key is contrast: creamy and crunchy, bright and savory, fresh and roasted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED