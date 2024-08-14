US Celebrities That Endorse Online Gambling and Its Complications and Controversy

Often, there is no apparent connection between the celebrity and the brand they are promoting. Still, the motivation behind this type of advertising is to give the impression that indulging in online gambling, whether it’s casino, betting, or poker, is acceptable. As such, celebrity endorsements succeed in what they aim to achieve. At the same time, these partnerships are not without controversy.

With the legalization of online gambling in the United States , advertisements for casino gaming and sports betting have gone rampant. Many leading US gambling platforms, from online casinos to sportsbooks, also employ celebrities and influencers to endorse and promote their brands to attract players and bettors.

It’s unlikely that singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens comes to mind when you think about online casinos. And it may come as a surprise to learn that she’s been a brand ambassador for MGM Resorts online gambling platform since 2022.

Anyone who has frequented social media in the last two years has probably come across reels of Drake when he’s gambling online. He’s perhaps the most prolific celebrity that endorses online gambling. He even took it to the next level by becoming part-owner of one of the bigger international casinos that accept crypto.

Of the names listed, Charles Barkley and Lionel Messi stand out as they have a natural connection to the products they endorse. Barkley is a basketball expert who fans can relate to and appreciate as an authentic presence when betting. The same is true for Messi, considering he’s arguably the best soccer player in history. There’s an overlap there that works. The same thing can’t be said for celebrity collaborations such as Vanessa Hudgens and BetMGM.

Besides Drake and Vanessa Hudgens, past and present include socialite Paris Hilton, comedian Kevin Hart, actor and singer Jamie Foxx, comedian Chris Rock, former NBA star and current expert commentator Charles Barkley, and soccer superstar Lionel Messi. This list goes on, and the point is that almost every online casino brand in the United States is teaming up with celebrities and influencers to boost their reach and stand out amongst the competition.

Controversy of Online Gambling Celebrity Partnerships

While Hudgens's career has branched out in a fantastic way beyond High School Musical (HMS), that’s still the show most people would associate her with. Since HMS, she first branched out as a singer and released two solo albums before focusing on a career in acting, most notably with a supporting role in the movie Bad Boys for Life in 2020, which grossed over $426 million.

None of her work has been associated with online casinos; it’s not like she’s Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig, who has a history of playing James Bond and is a frequent flyer in prestigious casinos.

This makes her online casino endorsements questionable. Add to this the fact that the original HMS from 2006 has seen a resurgence in popularity after Disney+ launched High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The problem is that HMS's primary audience is preteens up to young adults. This age range is particularly susceptible to the sway of their favorite characters and actors and actresses portraying the roles. As everyone probably knows, the legal age of online casinos and gambling in general is 21 in the United States, making large parts of her demographic outright unsuitable for these types of activities.

Adding all this up, one can’t help but wonder why a celebrity like Vanessa Hudgens is endorsing an online casino when there are many other more suitable options with pre-existing connections to the brand. This is similar to that of Charles Barkley, who is not only famous for his long career in professional basketball but also for making big bets on the golf course while playing with his former best friend, Michael Jordan. Regardless of one's opinion about gambling and advertisements, it’s easy to see that a guy like Barkley is a more suited candidate for endorsing gambling rather than Hudgens.