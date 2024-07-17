US Gambling Laws: A Complicated Path Becoming Simpler

The US has long had a complicated relationship with gambling. There have been times when casino gaming has been completely outlawed or the government has permitted it in certain states. Authorities have frowned upon several other types of gambling and only allowed certain forms, such as lotteries. Some states have not tolerated gambling in any shape or form (and still don’t).

In the later decades of the 20th century, however, the US attitude towards gambling began to soften. In some states, casinos began to emerge. As time has gone by, the US Government has left regulation of some forms of gambling in the hands of state governments. This more tolerant approach has enabled new casino platforms to enter the US market and gaming punters to revel in the new-found freedom changes in the laws allow them. Below is a look at the US gambling market, at states that permit online gambling and at the future of the online gambling market.