6 Things to Know About 'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' Concert Film: Limited Run Dates, Ticket Prices and More

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris screened in 2,000 cinemas worldwide, 1,000 of which were in the U.S.

Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, applauded Usher's 30-year career and spoke highly of the way the performer has captivated and entertained his fans through his music.

"Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Half Time Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution," said Aron.

Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby added, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Sony Music Vision and AMC Theatres Distribution to bring the energy of USHER to movie theater audiences around the world. He is the perfect artist to support our shared vision of creating global experiences around concert films for artists that advance the evolution of the cinema into venues for all forms of entertainment."