6 Things to Know About 'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' Concert Film: Limited Run Dates, Ticket Prices and More
What Was 'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' Concert Film All About?
In July, Sony Music's official website officially announced Usher's latest project, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris concert film.
Its synopsis on the Usher in Paris website read: "USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is a concert film incorporating the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Captured during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits including 'Yeah!', 'My Boo,' 'Love In This Club' and more from USHER's 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, USHER gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage – creating a global movie moment that U won't want to miss."
According to the press release, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris was filmed during the "U Got It Bad" singer's eight-concert performance in the City of Light in 2023.
When Was 'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' Concert Film Released?
Sony Music Vision partnered with AMC Theatres Distribution and Trafalgar Releasing to finally bring the project to big screens between September 12 and 15.
Where Was 'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' Concert Film Screened?
Usher: Rendezvous in Paris screened in 2,000 cinemas worldwide, 1,000 of which were in the U.S.
Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, applauded Usher's 30-year career and spoke highly of the way the performer has captivated and entertained his fans through his music.
"Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Half Time Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution," said Aron.
Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby added, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Sony Music Vision and AMC Theatres Distribution to bring the energy of USHER to movie theater audiences around the world. He is the perfect artist to support our shared vision of creating global experiences around concert films for artists that advance the evolution of the cinema into venues for all forms of entertainment."
Was There a Trailer for 'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' Concert Film?
Usher's official YouTube page unveiled a one-minute and eight-second trailer, titled "USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS – OMG (Official Film Clip)," on July 30.
What Did Usher Say About the Concert Film?
Prior to the release of the concert film, Usher spoke about Paris and how performing in the city became a special experience for him and his fans.
"I hope those who weren't able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens," the "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" said.
How Long is the Film?
Usher: Rendezvous in Paris concert film runs at one hour and 28 minutes.