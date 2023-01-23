Plastic surgery is a medical specialty that involves the repair, reconstruction, or replacement of physical defects involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, craniofacial structures, hand, extremities, breast, and trunk. It can be performed for aesthetic reasons, to improve a person's appearance, or for reconstruction, to correct functional impairments caused by accidents, trauma, or birth defects.

One type of plastic surgery that has gained popularity recently is V-line surgery, also known as mandibular angle reduction or jawline contouring surgery. This procedure involves reshaping the jawbone and removing excess fat and skin to create a more defined and angular jawline. It is performed intraorally through the mouth, leaving no visible scar.

Dr. Harrison Lee is a bicoastal triple board-certified plastic surgeon and a leading expert in facial bone contouring, specifically V-line surgery. He is also an internationally recognized expert in facial feminization surgery and facelift. Dr. Lee offers a complete range of plastic surgery procedures for patients, and he believes that the key to achieving outstanding results is careful planning and meticulous surgical technique. He is known for his commitment to customizing every surgery and his dedication to meeting patients' personal needs and aesthetic goals.