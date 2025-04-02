Val Kilmer's Last Days: Late Star Donned Batman Mask for the Final Time Before Death at 65
Almost two months before his death at 65 years old, Val Kilmer put on his Batman mask for the last time.
In his final social media post, which was shared on February 23, the actor, who portrayed the iconic character in the 1995 hit Batman Forever after Michael Keaton dropped out, took out the prop for a fun video.
In the clip, Kilmer, who died on April 1 from pneumonia, sat next to a painting he made of Batman, which was one of his most successful roles in his decades-long career.
"I'm ready. It's been a while," he said to the camera.
Artist David Choe, who was in the video, said: "You look great."
Of course, people loved seeing the video, especially after hearing the news about the star. One person wrote, "Val you are a treasure! You are a legend!" while another said, "RIP VAL KILMERRR ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for being one of our iconic Batman in the '90s 🦇🦇🦇."
A third person added, "We really miss you legend ... What a legendary actor 😭👑," while a fourth stated, "Thee Greatest On Screen Bruce Wayne Of All Time! Rest Easy Val.😭🙏🏽❤️🕊️."
As OK! previously reported, the Top Gun star's daughter, Mercedes, revealed her father passed away.
Val was previously open about his health issues, revealing he underwent a procedure on his trachea which led to his raspy voice and left him short of breath.
In 2015, he was rushed to the hospital "for a possible tumor," but he denied the hearsay, clarifying it was a only a "complication."
“I have not had a tumor, or a tumor operations, or any operation I had a complication where the best way to receive care was to stay under the watchful eye of the UCLA ICU,” he later said in a Facebook post. “I am praying for a speedy return to the boards as they say. God bless you all and please don’t worry.”
In 2021, Val released his documentary Val, which touched upon the recovery process.
"Now that it's more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever," he said in the film. "I obviously am sounding much worse than I feel."
"I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," he added, noting his meals are through a breathing tube. "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."