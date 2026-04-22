Valerie Bertinelli Admits She's 'Really Scared to Date Again' After 2 Rough Divorces: 'You Have to Be Careful'

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Valerie Bertinelli may call vulnerability a "superpower," but when it comes to romance, she's still keeping her guard up. "I mean, it's still scary to be vulnerable with people," Bertinelli, 66, confessed to fans at the Los Angeles Times Book Festival, per a news outlet. "And I have yet to put some things into action in personal relationships, intimate relationships, you know, because I'm really scared of dating right now."

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Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Scared of Dating'

Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli admitted she's 'scared' of dating following her two failed marriages.

"I've had, you know, two – I'm scared," she began, seemingly hinting at her two failed marriages. Bertinelli was married to her first husband, Eddie Van Halen, from 1981 to 2007. She went on to marry businessman Tom Vitale in 2010, and their marriage lasted nearly 11 years. Her most recent heartbreak was in November 2024, when she split from ex-boyfriend Mike Goodnough after 10 months of dating.

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Valerie Berntinelli Is 'Careful' About Sharing Vulnerability

Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli said writing her memoir gave her the power to get 'comfortable' with her feelings.

"So being vulnerable with someone is a superpower, because it can connect you to people, and it can connect you and make a relationship much more powerful," she said of her outlook on romance. "But you do have to be careful with your superpower. You have to be careful of who you share your vulnerability with." Bertinelli released her memoir, Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect, last month, which she said has given her the power to get "comfortable" with her feelings.

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Valerie Berntinelli Is 'Very Happy' Being Single

Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli said she was 'very happy' being single.

The One Day at a Time star confirmed last month that she's "very happy" with her single status, but is "not ruling romance out" in a People cover interview. "There’s so many great men out there. I love men, but I don’t want them to make me crazy, and I don’t want to make them crazy,” she revealed. "I haven’t been with that many people. I haven't gone on a lot of dates either. I want calm. I don’t want butterflies."

Valerie Bertinelli Called Mike Goodnough Split a 'Big Loud Mistake'

Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli addressed her November 2024 split from Mike Goodnough.