Inside Valerie Bertinelli's Love Life — From a Brief Romance With a Musician to Her Split From Mike Goodnough

After meeting backstage at a Van Halen concert in Louisiana in 1980, Valerie and the band's frontman tied the knot in 1981 and welcomed their son, Wolfgang, in March 1991.

However, their relationship hit a rough patch, leading them to separate in 2001 and file for divorce in 2007.

Following Van Halen's death in October 2020, Bertinelli said they had "some very difficult, very challenging times, but we had some beautiful times too."

"The lovely thing about grief and the gift that it gives you is that it's so much easier to remember the beautiful moments than the challenging and the difficult moments that we had with that person," Bertinelli continued during an emotional Instagram Live. "Those are beautiful things to hold onto and remember the best of whoever you're grieving."