Inside Valerie Bertinelli's Love Life — From a Brief Romance With a Musician to Her Split From Mike Goodnough
Valerie Bertinelli Sparked Dating Rumors With Scott Colomby
Valerie Bertinelli was linked to Scott Colomby after he played a guest role in six episodes of One Day at a Time. They never addressed the rumors, but multiple news outlets said the duo dated in 1978.
Valerie Bertinelli Had a Brief Fling With Paul Shaffer
In her book Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time, Bertinelli revealed she had a short-lived romance with Paul Shaffer when she was 16 and he was 27.
"We struck up a neighborly friendship. Paul was a doll — nice, witty and immensely talented. What really got me, though, was that to me he looked like Elton John," she wrote. "We went out twice, including New Year's Eve. Then his girlfriend called, and I never heard from him again. Thanks, Paul. In reality, there were no hard feelings, and we laughed about it years later."
Valerie Bertinelli and Steven Spielberg Were a 'Thing' in the 1980s
During an appearance on the April 15 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Hot in Cleveland alum shocked Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews when she revealed she dated Steven Spielberg "for a New York minute."
"I had a ball with him," said Bertinelli, noting they began seeing each other before she met Eddie Van Halen. "I went up to go read for Raiders of the Lost Ark, and then he asked me out on a date. We were together for, I don't know, three or four months."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Valerie Bertinelli Was Married to Eddie Van Halen for Nearly Three Decades
After meeting backstage at a Van Halen concert in Louisiana in 1980, Valerie and the band's frontman tied the knot in 1981 and welcomed their son, Wolfgang, in March 1991.
However, their relationship hit a rough patch, leading them to separate in 2001 and file for divorce in 2007.
Following Van Halen's death in October 2020, Bertinelli said they had "some very difficult, very challenging times, but we had some beautiful times too."
"The lovely thing about grief and the gift that it gives you is that it's so much easier to remember the beautiful moments than the challenging and the difficult moments that we had with that person," Bertinelli continued during an emotional Instagram Live. "Those are beautiful things to hold onto and remember the best of whoever you're grieving."
Valerie Bertinelli Moved on With Tom Vitale
After her separation from Van Halen, Bertinelli met Tom Vitale while she was visiting her parents in Scottsdale, Ariz. They got engaged in Florence, Italy, in March 2010 and exchanged vows on New Year's Day in 2011.
But after 10 years of marriage, The Promise of Love actress filed for a legal separation from Vitale, citing irreconcilable differences. She formally filed for divorce in May 2022 and officially became single again in November of the same year.
Mike Goodnough Became Someone 'Very Special' in Valerie Bertinelli's Life
In a March 2024 interview with People, Bertinelli declared she was "in love," though she did not reveal Mike Goodnough's identity at the time.
"It's a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," she added.
They kept their relationship private until they stepped out publicly for the first time in April 2024. Goodnough later confirmed their relationship in a Substack post.
"I am Valerie Bertinelli's boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I've ever pecked out. But it's true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift," he wrote.
In November 2024, a source said the former Food Network host and Goodnough called it quits after 10 months of dating.
Months after their breakup, Goodnough confirmed he was the one who ended their relationship. He previously shared his feelings made him feel "absolutely miserable" and that the split "has been by far the most painful experience" of his life.