Valerie Bertinelli Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure on Red Carpet After Weight Loss: Photos

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Valerie Bertinelli radiated confidence like never before when she stepped out on a red carpet and showed off her slimmed-down figure. The One Day at a Time star, 66, attended the Hollywood premiere of her latest Lifetime movie, Love, Again, on Thursday, April 30.

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Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli stars in the Lifetime move 'Love, Again.'

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The television personality turned heads in a silky two-piece set, featuring wide-leg trousers and a long-sleeved button-up shirt. She layered a black oversized jacket over the outfit, completing the look with round glasses. Bertinelli wore her light brown hair in loose waves, with her signature bangs softly swept to the side.

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Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli exuded confidence while on the film's red carpet.

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The Touched by an Angel actress was all smiles as she posed with her costar Henry Czerny on the red carpet. The project marked Bertinelli's return to acting in nearly 10 years, with her last onscreen appearance dating back to Hot in Cleveland in 2015.

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Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli posed with her costar Henry Czerny on the red carpet.

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Bertinelli, who's been open about her struggles with weight loss and body positivity, has only continued to flaunt her confidence in recent months. Last month, the sitcom actress opened up about how she made the "terrifying" decision to pose nude for the cover of her most recent memoir, Getting Naked. "Here's the deal. It's like when I was on the phone with my editor and I was saying, ‘I think because I'm calling it Getting Naked, I need to actually be naked on the cover. So I wanna try and explore that,'" she said during a live Q&A event on April 18, per a news outlet. "And she's like, ‘Great!' And then once it was out of my mouth, I kinda had to do it.”

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Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli explained it was her idea to pose nude for her book cover.

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Though she admitted she came into the nude photo shoot with fear, the experience proved to be enlightening. “I'm one of those people that if I'm really afraid of something, I'm like, ‘Why? What are you so afraid of? What is it gonna hurt you? Just do it. Who the f--- cares?'" she told the audience. “So I finally just did it. I did it, I'm not gonna do it again [laughs]. But it was interesting to walk through that fear and get to the other side of it."

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Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli felt more confident in her recent nude photoshoot than when wearing a bikini in 2009.