'Vampire Diaries' Star Steven R. McQueen Looks Unrecognizable as He Says He's Heading Back to the Gym: Photo

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Steven R. McQueen is getting ready to make a change to his fitness routine. The actor, best known for playing Jeremy Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, has attracted attention with a recent Instagram appearance that shows how different he looks from his days on the hit supernatural drama. "Back to the gym. Any music suggestions?" he captioned the post.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @STEVEN_R_MCQUEEN/INSTAGRAM Steven R. McQueen revealed he plans to return to the gym in a social media update.

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Steven R. McQueen Says He's Returning to the Gym

Source: @STEVEN_R_MCQUEEN/INSTAGRAM The star posted a rare photo.

Of course, people were thrilled to see the star on their feeds. One person wrote, "So happy you’re back. 80s rock had a way of making your want to rage in the gym," while another said, "Personally, I just jam the Vampire Diaries soundtrack. You got this little Gilbert!!!! You still look HAWTTTTT. 🔥." Taylor Lautner added, "My man! Let’s go! ♥️♥️♥️." The update marks another glimpse into the actor's life away from the cameras, where he has maintained a considerably lower profile than during his years on The Vampire Diaries. His changing appearance is particularly striking for viewers who remember him as the younger brother of Nina Dobrev's character, Elena Gilbert.

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Steven R. McQueen Played Jeremy Gilbert on 'The Vampire Diaries'

Source: MEGA Steven R. McQueen starred opposite Nina Dobrev on 'The Vampire Diaries.'

McQueen became a familiar face to television audiences when The Vampire Diaries premiered on The CW in 2009. His character, Jeremy, was introduced as a troubled teenager coping with the death of his parents before becoming deeply involved in Mystic Falls' supernatural world. Over the series, Jeremy's storyline evolved to include vampire hunters, complicated romances and several brushes with death. McQueen remained a significant part of the show until Jeremy's departure as a regular character in Season 6, later returning for appearances.

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Steven R. McQueen Also Starred on 'Chicago Fire'

Source: NBCUniversal After leaving 'The Vampire Diaries,' Steven R. McQueen joined the cast of 'Chicago Fire.'

Following his time on The Vampire Diaries, McQueen joined NBC's Chicago Fire as Jimmy Borrelli. His character was a firefighter candidate whose career became increasingly complicated by conflicts within the firehouse. McQueen appeared during the show's fourth and fifth seasons, expanding his television résumé beyond the supernatural genre. He also appeared in Piranha 3D and Everwood, establishing an acting career after his breakthrough as Jeremy.

'The Vampire Diaries' Remains a Fan-Favorite

Source: MEGA 'The Vampire Diaries' ended in 2017.