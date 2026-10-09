'Vampire Diaries' Star Steven R. McQueen Looks Unrecognizable as He Says He's Heading Back to the Gym: Photo
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:58 a.m. ET
Steven R. McQueen is getting ready to make a change to his fitness routine.
The actor, best known for playing Jeremy Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, has attracted attention with a recent Instagram appearance that shows how different he looks from his days on the hit supernatural drama.
"Back to the gym. Any music suggestions?" he captioned the post.
Steven R. McQueen Says He's Returning to the Gym
Of course, people were thrilled to see the star on their feeds. One person wrote, "So happy you’re back. 80s rock had a way of making your want to rage in the gym," while another said, "Personally, I just jam the Vampire Diaries soundtrack. You got this little Gilbert!!!! You still look HAWTTTTT. 🔥."
Taylor Lautner added, "My man! Let’s go! ♥️♥️♥️."
The update marks another glimpse into the actor's life away from the cameras, where he has maintained a considerably lower profile than during his years on The Vampire Diaries.
His changing appearance is particularly striking for viewers who remember him as the younger brother of Nina Dobrev's character, Elena Gilbert.
Steven R. McQueen Played Jeremy Gilbert on 'The Vampire Diaries'
McQueen became a familiar face to television audiences when The Vampire Diaries premiered on The CW in 2009.
His character, Jeremy, was introduced as a troubled teenager coping with the death of his parents before becoming deeply involved in Mystic Falls' supernatural world.
Over the series, Jeremy's storyline evolved to include vampire hunters, complicated romances and several brushes with death.
McQueen remained a significant part of the show until Jeremy's departure as a regular character in Season 6, later returning for appearances.
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Steven R. McQueen Also Starred on 'Chicago Fire'
Following his time on The Vampire Diaries, McQueen joined NBC's Chicago Fire as Jimmy Borrelli.
His character was a firefighter candidate whose career became increasingly complicated by conflicts within the firehouse.
McQueen appeared during the show's fourth and fifth seasons, expanding his television résumé beyond the supernatural genre.
He also appeared in Piranha 3D and Everwood, establishing an acting career after his breakthrough as Jeremy.
'The Vampire Diaries' Remains a Fan-Favorite
Although The Vampire Diaries concluded in 2017 after eight seasons, the series continues to attract viewers through streaming and its devoted fan community.
The drama also starred Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Candice King and Kat Graham, several of whom have remained connected to fans through reunions and conventions.
For longtime viewers, McQueen's latest appearance offers a reminder of how much time has passed since the original cast first arrived in Mystic Falls.