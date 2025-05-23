Vanderpump Villa's Sianna Renee Reveals the Best Advice Stassi Schroeder Gave the Cast About Being on Reality Television
Sianna Renee held nothing back during her debut season of Vanderpump Villa.
The model made a splash by being completely transparent about her romance with fellow staffer Siadi and the drama that came along with it. Luckily, she had reality television veterans Stassi Schroeder and Lisa Vanderpump to help her through the chaos.
Renee chats exclusively with OK! about being as candid as possible while cameras rolled, what it was like working for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the best piece of advice the cast received from the Next Level Basic author.
Maintaining Her Authenticity on Reality Television
"I'm kind of an open book," Renee admits. "My mom always told me to never to shy away from who I am. So, I tend to put everything on front street, which is technically why I got into a little upheaval in the house when it came to Siadi and I's relationship. If you come to me, I'll tell you the issue. If you ask me what's wrong, I'll probably tell you versus it being like, 'No, nothing, don't worry about it.'"
Working for Lisa Vanderpump
"I didn't have any preconceived notions," Renee notes of what she thought of Vanderpump before heading to Italy to work for her. "All I knew is that she's a big mogul in hospitality and lifestyle. If you want to be in the hospitality space, this is where you need to be — right in front of LVP."
Fortunately, Vanderpump was a solid mentor for the reality star in a high-pressure environment. "She's been nothing short of fantastic and very welcoming," she explains. "She's very consoling and was always making sure that I was good."
Getting Advice From Stassi Schroeder
The Season 2 cast also had former the Vanderpump Rules star to get advice from about how to handle friendship and relationship turmoil.
"She was so nice and I really didn't know what to expect," Renee says of Schroeder. "I was like, 'Who is this beautiful woman and her two little children and her wonderful husband, Beau [Clark]?' They were honestly the life of the party half of the time!"
"She really heard me out about on so much," Renee explains. "This wasn't filmed, but she was talking to me about my family background and things like that. It was really nice for her to actually get to know all of us. She was like, 'You're part of my family now, too!' So, it was really great to have that support from someone who had been in these reality TV situations for so long and knows what it's like to be in the spotlight."
As for the best wisdom Schroeder imparted on the cast, the influencer says she told them that "'being perceived as something doesn't mean that's who you are.'"
Vanderpump Villa is now streaming on Hulu.