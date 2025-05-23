Vanderpump Villa's Sianna Renee Reveals the Best Advice Stassi Schroeder Gave the Cast About Being on Reality Television

Sianna Renee held nothing back during her debut season of Vanderpump Villa.

The model made a splash by being completely transparent about her romance with fellow staffer Siadi and the drama that came along with it. Luckily, she had reality television veterans Stassi Schroeder and Lisa Vanderpump to help her through the chaos.

Renee chats exclusively with OK! about being as candid as possible while cameras rolled, what it was like working for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the best piece of advice the cast received from the Next Level Basic author.