'Vanderpump Villa' Season 2: All The Scandalous Drama to Look Forward To!
Get ready to pop the corks and set the table, because Vanderpump Villa is strutting back onto Hulu for a second season! Lisa Vanderpump is sharpening her chef knives and prepping her crew to serve up drama, while reality stars mingle in the lavish Italian castle — plus, brace yourselves because a Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite is making her return to entertain and stir the pot!
What Is ‘Vanderpump Villa’ About?
Vanderpump Villa dives into the glamorous escapades of Vanderpump's dedicated staff, tasked with hosting A-list clientele at the stunning Castello Rosato in Italy — a change from the previous season's Chateau Rosabelle.
Who’s in the 'Vanderpump Villa' Season 2 Cast?
The boss lady herself, Vanderpump, is back alongside her faithful Season 1 team.
Gabriella Sanon reprises her role as the ever-busy events coordinator, while Anthony Bar dazzles as the executive chef. Marciano Brunette will also serve the guests, while Grace Cottrell will keep the castle pristine as the housekeeper. Hannah Fouch is back as well.
Vanderpump Rules icon Stassi Schroeder is back to lend a hand to her former boss, ensuring the staff runs like a well-oiled machine.
“Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical, and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi’s the one who has to keep them all afloat,” read the press release in August 2024.
What Goes Down in the ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 2 Trailer?
Do NOT miss out on the Season 2 trailer, which dropped on March 20, as it is packed with juicy drama so hot you’ll need a Pumptini just to cool down!
In the clip, Sanon calls Schroeder her “eyes and ears” for the summer in a confessional interview — while her husband, Beau Clark, is right there with her.
“Remember when I used to tell you don’t get involved in other people’s business? Well now, I want you to do the exact opposite,” Vanderpump advises in a clip, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.
The stakes are higher than ever with Vanderpump announcing that the standout employee will snag not only a job offer at summer’s close but also a tempting cash prize.
And who are the guests shaking things up this season? None other than stars from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor and Mikayla Matthews.
"Our next guests are the MomToks," Vanderpump informs her crew. "They’re a little bit naughty in their playtime."
Once these influencers step in, the castle transforms into a raucous celebration, culminating in a scandalous game of truth or dare. But trouble brews when server Brunette reveals his unexpected "instant connection" with guest Engemann, who just happens to be married to Bret Engemann.
"There’s still so much unresolved. It’s been up and down, up and down," Engemann confesses poolside, prompting Brunette to question, "Are you living with regret?"
The tension spikes as their connection deepens — complete with heartfelt hugs and a forehead kiss to seal the moment.
Vanderpump Villa Season 2 hits Hulu on Thursday, April 24.