'Vanderpump Villa' Season 2: All The Scandalous Drama to Look Forward To!

Vanderpump Rules icon Stassi Schroeder is back to lend a hand to her former boss, ensuring the staff runs like a well-oiled machine.

“Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical, and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi’s the one who has to keep them all afloat,” read the press release in August 2024.