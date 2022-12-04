How Vanessa Gonzalez Built Her Diva Fashion Empire

Diva Boutique is a family owned online retailer which started out as a small 1200 sq foot boutique in Miami, is now the leader in Miami, and beyond in boutique fashion. Founded by CEO Vanessa Gonzalez and her mother Martha Quintanal in 2013, their success in the fashion industry is evident. With their pictures circulating all social media platforms, you probably have come across at least one of their photos on your time online.

When asked, Vanessa credits much of her success to social media, claiming instagram to be the principal reason she was able to get her store out to a public beyond Miami. She started by posting OOTD selfies in her shop and quickly, though IG, her followers started demanding a website where they could shop her curated looks. Today, Diva Boutique boasts almost 1.1 million instagram followers and over 100K followers on Tik Tok. While they no longer have their original Miami store, they now have a 15,000 square foot fulfillment center in Doral, just outside Miami.

Shipping speed is a huge factor in their success, with customers receiving their orders in record time, some clients even compare them to Amazon. Customer service is very important to Vanessa as well. She has developed a very close relationship to many of her clients through her personal instagram, which as she says, differentiates her from the competition. “My clients know there is a real person, a real family behind the entire organization.” Even going so far as to pack orders on some occasions, Vanessa is truly a hands on boss.