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Vanessa Trump Reflects on 'Challenging' Health Battle After Revealing She's Cancer-Free

Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump reflected on her breast cancer journey after confirming she was cancer-free.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:07 a.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump is reflecting on her breast cancer journey after revealing she is cancer-free.

The former model, 48, described the experience: "It was a long and challenging journey, and I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support of the people who surrounded me along the way," in a new Instagram post shared on Sunday, October 25.

"For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I sat down with my daughter and Dr. Nicole Saphier to share my journey with breast cancer," she wrote alongside photos featuring her daughter Kai Trump, 19.

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Image of Vanessa Trump encouraged followers to schedule health screenings and prioritize early detection.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump encouraged followers to schedule health screenings and prioritize early detection.

Vanessa explained what she hoped sharing her experience would accomplish.

"By sharing my story, I hope to encourage others to prioritize their health, schedule their screenings, and understand the importance of early detection," she said.

She explained why sharing her personal story was meaningful to her.

"Experience encourages even one person to get checked, it’s worth it," she added.

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Vanessa Trump Confirms She Is Cancer-Free

Image of Vanessa Trump shared photos with daughter Kai Trump while discussing her breast cancer experience.
Source: @OFFICIALVANESSATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Vanessa Trump shared photos with daughter Kai Trump while discussing her breast cancer experience.

Vanessa's latest post came days after she shared an update about her recovery in a video posted to Kai's Instagram account.

"Came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free," she said.

In May, Vanessa revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer the previous month. At the time, she disclosed news about her determined treatment plan.

"While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," she wrote on Instagram.

Vanessa expressed gratitude for the people who stood by her during her health battle.

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she said.

She also asked for privacy as she focused on her recovery.

"Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery," she added.

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Vanessa Trump Shares Cancer Treatment Update

Image of Vanessa Trump shared an update after revealing her breast cancer surgery diagnosis in June.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump shared an update after revealing her breast cancer surgery diagnosis in June.

In June, Vanessa shared another update on her recovery.

"Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment."

The mother of five shares daughters Kai and Chloe, 11, and sons Donald III, 17, Tristan Milos, 14, and Spencer Frederick, 13, with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr.

Image of Vanessa Trump encouraged her followers to donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to help cancer patients access financial assistance.
Source: @OFFICIALVANESSATRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Vanessa Trump encouraged her followers to donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to help cancer patients access financial assistance.

"If you would like to support patients facing cancer, you can donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center through the link in my bio," she wrote.

"Donations will go toward patient financial assistance, helping people who may not be able to afford their care," she added.

She also shared a photo with several loved ones, including her boyfriend, Tiger Woods.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2025.

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