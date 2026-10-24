Vanessa Trump Reveals She's Cancer-Free 6 Months After Diagnosis
Oct. 24 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Vanessa Trump is on the mend.
The model, 48, announced on Saturday, October 23, she's "finally cancer-free," six months after her initial diagnosis.
Kai Trump Shared the News About Her Mother's Health on Social Media
Her daughter, Kai, 19, took to Instagram to share the happy news in a video, stating: "My mom was diagnosed with b----- cancer in April, so we thought we would share her story and how she was diagnosed and how she overcame it."
"And it came back clear, so I'm finally cancer-free," Vanessa chimed in.
"I sat down with my mom and Dr. Nicole Saphier to talk about my mom’s journey with b----- cancer and learn more about prevention and early detection," the pro golfer went on.
"It feels different for everyone," Dr. Saphier said. "The reason I like social media talking about b----- cancer is because it's reminding people that it is common."
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"Love you!" Kai then gushed to her mom, also adding in her caption: "October is B----- Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by b----- cancer.”
Vanessa revealed she was suffering with cancer in a candid Instagram post back in May.
Vanessa Trump Shared Her Medical Diagnosis in May
"I've recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer," the mother of five penned at the time. "While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."
She then noted doctors performed surgery on her a few days prior and she was in recovery. She also thanked her family and loved ones for standing by her through the ordeal.
"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she added.
"Thank you for your kindness it means more than I can express," she concluded. Vanessa — who is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — was met with supportive comments following the announcement. Don Jr.'s sister, Ivanka, even scribed: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery."
In June, the socialite divulged she was healing after undergoing a procedure and was ready to begin the second stage of treatment.
Vanessa's health issues came months before Kai began her freshman year at the University of Miami. The teen told Fox News earlier this year how she's been balancing schoolwork and her mother's diagnosis.
"My mom, she's doing a lot better," she said in August. "Kind of after treatment, she wasn't feeling very good. Just like how treatment will make you feel … but she's getting a lot better now."