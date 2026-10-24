or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Vanessa Haydon
OK LogoHEALTH

Vanessa Trump Reveals She's Cancer-Free 6 Months After Diagnosis

image of Vanessa trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump shared her cancer diagnosis in May.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Trump is on the mend.

The model, 48, announced on Saturday, October 23, she's "finally cancer-free," six months after her initial diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Shared the News About Her Mother's Health on Social Media

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa Trump announced on October 23 she's now 'finally cancer-free,' six months after she was initially diagnosed.

Her daughter, Kai, 19, took to Instagram to share the happy news in a video, stating: "My mom was diagnosed with b----- cancer in April, so we thought we would share her story and how she was diagnosed and how she overcame it."

"And it came back clear, so I'm finally cancer-free," Vanessa chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

image of kai and Vanessa trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump posted an update on her mother's health on social media.

"I sat down with my mom and Dr. Nicole Saphier to talk about my mom’s journey with b----- cancer and learn more about prevention and early detection," the pro golfer went on.

"It feels different for everyone," Dr. Saphier said. "The reason I like social media talking about b----- cancer is because it's reminding people that it is common."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Vanessa Haydon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of kai and Vanessa trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa Trump underwent surgery in June.

"Love you!" Kai then gushed to her mom, also adding in her caption: "October is B----- Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by b----- cancer.”

Vanessa revealed she was suffering with cancer in a candid Instagram post back in May.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Trump Shared Her Medical Diagnosis in May

image of kai and Vanessa trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

'I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family,' Vanessa Trump previously said about her health.

"I've recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer," the mother of five penned at the time. "While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."

She then noted doctors performed surgery on her a few days prior and she was in recovery. She also thanked her family and loved ones for standing by her through the ordeal.

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

image of kai and Vanessa trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa Trump's health battle came amid Kai Trump's freshman year of college.

"Thank you for your kindness it means more than I can express," she concluded. Vanessa — who is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — was met with supportive comments following the announcement. Don Jr.'s sister, Ivanka, even scribed: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery."

In June, the socialite divulged she was healing after undergoing a procedure and was ready to begin the second stage of treatment.

Vanessa's health issues came months before Kai began her freshman year at the University of Miami. The teen told Fox News earlier this year how she's been balancing schoolwork and her mother's diagnosis.

"My mom, she's doing a lot better," she said in August. "Kind of after treatment, she wasn't feeling very good. Just like how treatment will make you feel … but she's getting a lot better now."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.