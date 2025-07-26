or
Article continues below advertisement
Vanessa Trump Steals the Show in Southampton — With a Major Security Detail!

Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: Mega

Vanessa Trump was spotted in the Hamptons with her kids, including a Secret Service entourage.

Profile Image

July 26 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Trump is making waves in the Hamptons, but it's her substantial security detail that's capturing the most attention.

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, who is reportedly "wedding bells serious" with golf legend Tiger Woods, was spotted in upscale Southampton over the weekend with an impressive Secret Service presence, according to a report.

The 47-year-old maven and her aspiring golf star daughter, 18-year-old Kai, were seen dining at the trendy hotspot La Goulue Sur Mer.

A witness shared, “They had six black SUVs of Secret Service in tow.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Vanessa Trump dined at La Goulue Sur Mer with six Secret Service SUVs outside.
Source: Mega

Vanessa Trump dined at La Goulue Sur Mer with six Secret Service SUVs outside.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the security detail stood out, insiders noted that the agents displayed a courteous demeanor.

Another onlooker noted the polite behavior of the guards while enjoying their meals outside. “Secret Service handed out a few flag pins to guests waiting outside,” the source added, mentioning they also saw four Chevy Suburbans and two Chevy Tahoes.

But that wasn't the only sighting. Another observer caught Vanessa, Kai and her two other children — 16-year-old Donald III and 11-year-old Chloe — shopping along Main Street, all the while with agents closely trailing them.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Vanessa Trump's children still receive Secret Service protection.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa Trump's children still receive Secret Service protection.

Article continues below advertisement

"Secret Service agents were flooding into the fudge shop buying candy and licorice," said the source. "They were everywhere. It felt like every part of the block had an agent."

Article continues below advertisement

While there were fewer than 10 agents, the scene was hard to miss. The group, which also included Vanessa's sister, Veronika Haydon, shopped at popular retailers like the chic bathing suit store Everything But Water.

Interestingly, sources indicate that while Vanessa herself does not receive a Secret Service detail, her children do.

Article continues below advertisement
image of A 2021 book claimed Vanessa Trump once dated a Secret Service agent.
Source: Mega

A 2021 book claimed Vanessa Trump once dated a Secret Service agent.

Article continues below advertisement

The apparent influx of agents was likely a precautionary measure in case the group decided to split up during their outing.

In March, The New York Times reported that "all of President Trump's family members currently have protection, including his grandchildren."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Vanessa reportedly began dating Tiger Woods last year.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa reportedly began dating Tiger Woods last year.

Meanwhile, Don Jr. shared pictures from a weekend fishing trip with their son Spencer, and they also have a son named Tristan.

Vanessa and Don Jr. were married from 2005 until 2018. She began dating Tiger last year.

In a twist, a 2021 book titled Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service by reporter Carol Leonnig claimed that Vanessa had "started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family" during Donald's first term.

