Tiger Woods Is 'Madly in Love' With Vanessa Trump as Golfer Wants to Leave Womanizer Past Behind
Tiger Woods is giving it his all with Vanessa Trump, but behind that lies a heart still haunted by past transgressions, after a source said the golf legend is determined not to repeat the mistakes of his womanizer past.
"Tiger has never completely forgiven himself for what he put Elin [Nordegren] through; he's still carrying a lot of shame and guilt for the pain he caused her, not to mention the humiliation they both suffered," the insider revealed to In Touch.
Now, in a new chapter, Woods has captured the heart of Trump — Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife.
The source insisted "he's madly in love" with the 47-year-old beauty. They confirmed their relationship in March, and since then, the pair has been inseparable.
Tiger is aware of the backlash he receives even two decades after his marital fallout with the Swedish supermodel.
"It was such a global scandal, and even though it's been close to twenty years since it all happened, people still judge him for it, and he knows that."
The scandal hit its peak in 2009 when Tiger, now 49, saw his marriage to Elin, 45, fall apart over his s-- addiction. It all started when Elin found messages from Rachel Uchitel on his phone, sparking a media storm. In the chaos, Tiger locked himself in the bathroom, then tried to drive away — only to crash into a fire hydrant.
Things got even messier when one woman after another — models, waitresses, even p--- stars — came forward with stories about hooking up with the golf superstar.
A jaw-dropping $100 million settlement in favor of Elin, who has since found happiness with NFL star Jordan Cameron and welcomed three children. Woods, on the other hand, cycled through a string of tall blondes, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and stylist Kristin Smith, who ultimately got burned when she discovered Tiger with his next love interest, Erica Herman.
"Kristin suspected it, but he would always deny it by belittling Erica," another source reveals. "Kristin eventually caught them together. It was a big mess."
But can a history as scandalous as Tiger's ever truly fade? Despite the couple's romance blossoming, that lingering mistrust is palpable.
"That doesn't mean her family and friends aren't going to question whether he's really changed, or at least that's Tiger's big fear," the insider added. "It's this elephant in the room that he wants to address, but what can he really say? He'd do anything to erase his past because he feels like people will always be suspicious of him; it torments him."