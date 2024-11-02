Venture into Virgin Hotels Chicago: A Stylish Stay in the Heart of the Windy City
If it hasn’t already, Chicago is quickly cementing its status as one of the must-visit cities in the USA. America’s third-largest city boasts a vibrant nightlife, jaw-dropping architecture, an abundance of culture, and an endless list of things to do year-round.
One hotel that perfectly complements Chicago’s dynamic culture with its modern design, food and drink offerings, and spectacular rooftop views is Virgin Hotels.
The Chicago location of Virgin Hotels will celebrate its 10th anniversary in January 2025, and over the past decade, has firmly established itself as one of the best hotels to stay for anyone visiting Chi-Town.
SLEEP IN STYLE IN VIRGIN HOTELS' ROOMS
Walking into Virgin Hotels Chicago, it’s hard not to be impressed. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re welcomed by a sleek and modern lobby that blends vibrant colors, contemporary design, and an inviting atmosphere. The staff here are nothing short of polite and courteous, aligning with the exceptional customer service standard set across Sir Richard Branson’s global ventures. Their warm welcome and attention to detail ensure you feel valued from the moment you arrive.
Just like the building itself, the rooms at Virgin Hotel Chicago ooze class and style. An eye-catching color scheme of soft neutrals with bold pops of color, paired with sleek, modern furniture, creates a sense of sophistication. Each room offers unique touches, such as striking shower and bathroom areas that make the most of the space, and a design that balances function with futuristic elegance. Whether you're staying in a cozy chamber or a spacious suite, the atmosphere is both trendy and welcoming, providing the perfect retreat after a day of exploring Chicago.
The views from the rooms don’t disappoint, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that frame incredible views of the Michigan River, the downtown skyline, and the city’s beautiful Riverwalk area. The combination of the chic design, the exceptional service, and the stunning views truly make Virgin Hotels Chicago a standout destination in the heart of one of America’s most architecturally impressive cities.
FINE DINING AT VIRGIN HOTELS’ MISS RICKY'S RESTAURANT
Virgin’s commitment to excellence in hospitality is evident at the ground-floor restaurant, Miss Ricky’s. Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, this vibrant eatery specializes in made-from-scratch Italian dishes served in a casual yet stylish setting that creates the perfect atmosphere for both a relaxed meal and a lively dining experience with friends or family.
In addition to its mouthwatering traditional pizza and pasta, Miss Ricky’s offers an impressive breakfast and lunch menu, featuring elevated comfort foods with a modern twist. The extensive drink and cocktail menu is just as enticing, with handcrafted cocktails that incorporate both local flavors and Italian influences (the Miss Ricky’s Bloody Mary is a standout and a must-try).
For coffee lovers, the brew at Miss Ricky’s is a step above the standard, offering expertly crafted espresso drinks that elevate the typical coffee experience. Sweet tooth's will find themselves satisfied by a variety of desserts, from classic chocolate cake to innovative options like Tiramisu French Toast, which brings a breakfast favorite to a whole new level.
COCKTAILS AND CITY VIEWS AT CERISE ROOFTOP BAR
What better way to finish a day of exploring Chicago than with a cocktail at Virgin Hotels’ rooftop bar, Cerise.
Situated on the 26th floor, the lounge offers breathtaking views of downtown Chicago from the highest point of the hotel. With seating inside and outside, the venue serves a wide range of cocktails, wine, beer, and seasonal bar bites.
Live DJs spin upbeat tunes throughout the day and into the evening, adding to the party vibe. For those who want to dance, there’s a small yet lively dance floor where you can groove to the beats while taking in the spectacular Chicago city views.
Whether you're looking for a laid-back evening with friends or a fun night out of dancing, Cerise's stylish atmosphere and stunning setting offer a memorable way to experience Chicago from above.
Whether you're visiting Chicago for a weekend getaway or an extended stay, Virgin Hotels Chicago offers an experience that perfectly blends luxury, style, and fun. From its sleek design and exceptional service to the vibrant dining and stunning rooftop views, this hotel captures the spirit of the city while providing a modern and comfortable retreat. Whether you're enjoying a cocktail at Cerise, indulging in Italian favorites at Miss Ricky’s, or relaxing in one of the stylish rooms with breathtaking views, Virgin Hotels Chicago is the perfect place to stay and explore all the Windy City has to offer.