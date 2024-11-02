Venture into Virgin Hotels Chicago: A Stylish Stay in the Heart of the Windy City

If it hasn’t already, Chicago is quickly cementing its status as one of the must-visit cities in the USA. America’s third-largest city boasts a vibrant nightlife, jaw-dropping architecture, an abundance of culture, and an endless list of things to do year-round.

One hotel that perfectly complements Chicago’s dynamic culture with its modern design, food and drink offerings, and spectacular rooftop views is Virgin Hotels.

The Chicago location of Virgin Hotels will celebrate its 10th anniversary in January 2025, and over the past decade, has firmly established itself as one of the best hotels to stay for anyone visiting Chi-Town.