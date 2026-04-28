Venus Williams Shares Wedding Day Cliche's for The Knot's 30th Anniversary Issue
April 28 2026, Published 10:10 a.m. ET
Venus Williams is sharing the wedding day cliche’s she can do without. In an exclusive video from her cover shoot for The Knot’s 30th Anniversary Issue, out today, April 28, the tennis champion and newlywed shares her wedding hot takes, from dogs at a wedding ("I Do!") to first looks ("I Don’t!").
Throughout the video, Williams confirms that she “believes everyone should wear white” to match the aesthetic of the occasion while simultaneously flipping the script on age-old traditions like the bouquet toss and matching bridesmaids' dresses. What does her husband, Andrea Preti, think, you might ask? In their first joint print interview, the couple reflects on married life following their whirlwind wedding ceremonies in Florida and Italy last fall, their favorite moments throughout the planning process, and how they continue to choose each other every day (despite any differences in wedding taste).
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For 30 years, The Knot Worldwide has been a trusted partner in helping people celebrate life’s most meaningful moments, maintaining innovation as a core focus for evolving to meet the needs of modern-day couples. Beyond Williams' cover story, The Knot’s 30th anniversary issue highlights some of the most pervasive trends and drastic changes in the industry over the last three decades.