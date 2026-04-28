Venus Williams Shares Wedding Day Cliche's for The Knot's 30th Anniversary Issue

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Venus Williams is sharing the wedding day cliche’s she can do without. In an exclusive video from her cover shoot for The Knot’s 30th Anniversary Issue , out today, April 28, the tennis champion and newlywed shares her wedding hot takes, from dogs at a wedding ("I Do!") to first looks ("I Don’t!").

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Throughout the video, Williams confirms that she “believes everyone should wear white” to match the aesthetic of the occasion while simultaneously flipping the script on age-old traditions like the bouquet toss and matching bridesmaids' dresses. What does her husband, Andrea Preti, think, you might ask? In their first joint print interview, the couple reflects on married life following their whirlwind wedding ceremonies in Florida and Italy last fall, their favorite moments throughout the planning process, and how they continue to choose each other every day (despite any differences in wedding taste).

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