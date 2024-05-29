Home > News > Vera Wang NEWS 'Eternal Beauty' Vera Wang, 74, Stuns Fans by Looking Half Her Age in New Swimsuit Photos Source: mega

Vera Wang continues to defy the aging process! On Tuesday, May 27, the famed fashion designer slipped on a white one-piece swimsuit to snap a few gorgeous photos by the pool, and all of her Instagram followers agreed she could pass for someone half her age.

Source: @verawang/instagram Vera Wang stunned in new poolside Instagram photos.

"My SLIM AARONS moment …Happy Summer !!! ☀️ 😎 🩴," she captioned the upload, in which the bridal gown expert sat on the diving board while also donning sunglasses from her own collection, a few bracelets, statement dangling earrings and bejeweled sandals. One admirer labeled the 74-year-old an "eternal beauty," while another noted she has "the body of a 20-year-old."

Source: @verawang/instagram Fans said the star could pass for a woman in her 20s.

"HOW is it possible you look like this. I need to put down the slice of pizza immediately 💙💙💙💙," joked a third supporter. "Some say that you can tell when a person is older by looking at their hands and neck. Lol yeah well hers tells me nothing except that she is a beautiful woman possibly in her twenties!" another raved. "Wow just wow!!"

Source: @verawang/instagram The fashion icon loves to indulge in McDonald's and Dunkin.

While the star does stay active — on Wednesday, May 29, Wang shared photos from a golf outing — she believes her youthful appearance stems from her work ethic. "I’ve worked my whole life, so it’s really been about work. I think work keeps you young and stimulated," she told a news outlet. "I think keeping busy is the best antidote [for] good health."

Source: mega Wang has two daughters.

When it comes to a diet, Wang refuses to curb her appetite or "miss a meal." "I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely. I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change," she shared, adding she's also a big fan of Dunkin. "I like the cream-filled, sugar-coated donut," the NYC native said. "It’s like a jelly donut, but it’s cream inside, vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles, too."

Junk food seems to be the mom-of-two's main vice, telling a magazine a few years ago, "We have a candy pantry, a cereal pantry, and a pantry for what I call 'orange food': Cheetos, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish, all kinds of chips." For healthier fare, her go-to's include "sashimi with brown rice and vegetables, Chinese steamed broccoli with chicken and rice, or the artichoke salad or fish from Sant Ambroeus."

Though Wang will indulge in a vodka cocktail, she did remove all soda from her diet. "I only drink water; I stopped drinking Diet Coke six years ago. That was the hardest thing I ever gave up," she admitted.