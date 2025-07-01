STYLE Vera Wang Wows in Sheer Cutout Dress While Celebrating 76th Birthday in Paris: Photos Source: @verawang/Instagram Vera Wang showed off her impeccable style in a sheer cutout dress while celebrating her 76th birthday in Paris.

She'll never go out of style! Vera Wang proved she's still a fashion icon with the outfit she chose for her 76th birthday celebration in Paris. Wang donned a low-cut black floor-length dress that featured a sheer cut-out panel over her trim thighs. "Just celebrating my 75 9/10 - 76th birthday NEW YORK TIME with my Parisian crew and a few others who have been lifelong besties! Thank you all for this special special night!" the wedding dress designer captioned the series of photos she shared via Instagram on June 28.

So Chic!

Source: @verawang/Instagram Vera Wang looked incredible in her 76th birthday party dress.

Wang decided to forgo any accessories but rocked a temporary tattoo on her upper left arm with the number "76" applied in gold studs. She wore her hair in the same long, sleek style that she has for years. The birthday dinner was held at the Le Relais Plaza near the famed Champs-Élysées. Vera shared several photos showing a handful of her closest friends who gathered for the celebration. "A real WANG GANG moment!…..Paris branch," she captioned pictures of the group gathered for the birthday meal.

Making an Entrance

Source: @verawang/Instagram The famed designer held her birthday dinner at the Michelin-starred Le Relais Plaza.

While she didn't tag most of the stylish pals in her photos, Wang devoted one set of snapshots to Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia, writing, "FINALLY… Guram, in the same city at the same time…. so happy to see you," while showing the duo embracing and posing together. The group first gathered for cocktails followed by dinner. The evening was capped off with a small round cake with yellow icing and white candles. "A SMALLISH CAKE for yet another BIG BIRTHDAY…." Wang wrote in the caption as she blew out the flames.

Birthday Girl

Source: @verawang/Instagram Vera Wang held her long hair back as she blew out the candles on her cake.

Two days after her party, Wang remained in Paris and went shopping at the Prada store in another daring outfit on Monday, June 30. The New York native wowed in an ab-baring black long-sleeved crop top and skirt along with a black belt that featured silver links. Wang referenced the extreme heat wave going on outside in her caption, noting, "When shopping at PRADA in PARIS…35 meters from my air conditioning…trying to be a bit fashionyyyy."

How Vera Wang Stays So Youthful Looking

Source: @verawang/Instagram Fans have always marveled at how Vera Wang appears so ageless.