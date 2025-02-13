NEWS Victoria Beckham Flaunts Cleavage in Cut-Out Top, Declares Husband David 'Is Going to Love' Her Look: Photos Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram;mega Victoria Beckham gave fans inspirations for Valentine's Day outfits.

Victoria Beckham is trying to catch husband David Beckham's eye! On Thursday, February 13, the star filmed herself as she tried on a new skin-baring top from her own fashion line.

"Mr. Beckham’s going to love this! ❤️ @DavidBeckham xx This is the ultimate date night piece — my Cut-Out Cami Top," the Spice Girls alum, 50, declared in the caption. "It’s sensual, understated and I love the fitted ‘90s-inspired silhouette which brings a playful twist to classic tuxedo tailoring," Victoria continued. "I’ve paired it with my Satin Waistband Trouser for an elevated finish and the new Cufflink Pendant Necklace — perfect for Valentine’s Day."

The mother-of-four added gold jewelry for an extra touch and insisted the top was so "flattering." The former singer also took a close-up shot of her cleavage and posted in on her Instagram Stories, once again writing, "Mr. Beckham’s going to love this! ❤️ @DavidBeckham xx."

While the brunette beauty was clearly feeling confident in the outfit, she admitted to Allure in 2023 that she's "never" glanced in the mirror and loved the way she looked. "I didn’t do it when I was 20. I didn’t do it when I was 30. I didn’t do it at 40," Victoria insisted.

"I look back at pictures from when I was in the Spice Girls and think, 'Didn’t like your makeup there, didn’t like your outfit there.' As women, I think a lot of us do that," she spilled. "I never thought I looked terrible. But I don't look back and go, ‘Oh, God, I wish I was that again.’ It’s not as if I’m getting older and I’m like, ‘Oh, Christ!’" "[The aging process] has always been more than that," she noted.

In another interview, she admitting that getting older made her less concerned about what other people think of her. "I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street, and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don't want that anymore," the fashionista explained. "I've been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there's just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about ... I woke up at 50, and I gave a s--- less."

