Victoria Beckham Regrets Getting Implants When Younger, Admits She's 'Never' Loved the Way She Looks

victoria beckham regrets implants never loved looks
Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram;mega
By:

Dec. 14 2023, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Victoria Beckham wants her daughter Harper to learn from her mistakes.

The mother-of-four discussed all things beauty, confidence and body image in a new interview, where she admitted she regrets going under the knife when she was younger.

Victoria and David Beckham share four children.

"If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]," she confessed to Allure.

When asked if her and husband David Beckham's 12-year-old daughter knows about the surgery, the singer, 49, continued, "It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her. But we’re not there just yet."

The fashion designer admitted she regrets going under the knife.

While the Spice Girls alum didn't go into details as to why she got the implants — which she had removed a few years ago — she did admit she's struggled with self-love in the past.

"Is aging hard? Or do you ever look in the mirror and think, 'D---, I look great?'" the interviewer asked, to which Victoria replied, "I’ve never done that. I didn’t do it when I was 20. I didn’t do it when I was 30. I didn’t do it at 40."

Victoria eventually had her implants removed.

"I look back at pictures from when I was in the Spice Girls and think, 'Didn’t like your makeup there, didn’t like your outfit there.' As women, I think a lot of us do that," the fashion designer noted. "I never thought I looked terrible. But I don't look back and go, ‘Oh, God, I wish I was that again.’ It’s not as if I’m getting older and I’m like, 'Oh, Christ!' [The aging process] has always been more than that."

Some of that attitude may stem from her childhood, as she admitted she was an "underdog at school" who "was bullied a lot."

"I never fitted in socially. And when anybody is different, kids can be really mean. I remember being mentally bullied, physically bullied, literally pushed around," she said of what happened she was around 11 or 12.

The star launched her clothing label in 2008.

"I have always said to Harper, ‘If you see a little girl sitting on her own in the playground, that was your mum. Go up and talk to that little girl,’" Victoria shared.

"My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible," the former singed insisted. "I would never, ever allow my children to treat anybody like that. I know everybody thinks their kids are angels, but my kids are genuinely very kind. That’s the most important thing, isn’t it?'

All of that being said, the British beauty admitted there was a silver lining, as her hardships gave her a "tough skin" for the future.

