Victoria Beckham Reveals Fashion Restrictions for 14-Year-Old Daughter Harper
April 29 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham has revealed the specific outfit she will not allow her 14-year-old daughter, Harper, to wear at this time.
During the Time100 Summit held in New York City last week, Victoria shared insights into the style lessons she is imparting to her daughter.
Victoria Beckham Draws the Line on Iconic Outfit
When Time’s Editorial Director Lucy Feldman inquired, “Will she inherit any of your Spice Girls looks?” Victoria responded with enthusiasm.
She noted, “She loves fashion, she loves beauty, and I’m pretty sure she would love to get her hands on some of those Spice Girls costumes.”
However, Victoria clarified that Harper is not ready to wear one particular outfit.
“Not the PVC catsuit just yet,” she joked while addressing the audience, referring to one of the most iconic looks associated with her Spice Girls persona. “She’s 14, ok? So we’re going to wait for that.”
Victoria has been a prominent name in fashion since launching her eponymous label in 2008, three years before Harper was born.
Despite Harper’s admiration for fashion, Victoria has yet to let her daughter wear any pieces from her wardrobe.
Harper Beckham Develops Her Own Style Identity
“Harper has her own style,” Victoria stated. The young teen prefers silk slip dresses and sneakers, creating a unique fashion identity separate from her mother's influence.
Insiders report that Harper has attended numerous fashion shows alongside her father, David Beckham, and her brothers—Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo. She often sits front row, indicating her deep connection to the fashion world from a young age.
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Victoria emphasized the importance of nurturing Harper's interest in fashion.
“She’s been sitting on my lap through product development meetings since she was a baby,” the mom-of-four explained. “I mean, she is as obsessed with product as I am.”
Balancing Influence and Independence
Though fans eagerly anticipate the day Harper may embrace her mother’s iconic style, Beckham’s protective approach highlights a thoughtful parenting strategy. With guidance from her mother, Harper is on her way to shaping her own fashion legacy.
As the fashion industry takes notice, the question remains: when will Harper step into her mother’s iconic shoes?