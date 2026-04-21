Victoria Beckham Insists She’ll 'Always Protect' Her Children as Estranged Son Brooklyn Has No Desire to Reconcile Amid Family Feud

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Victoria Beckham guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“You know, myself and [husband] David, we're so close and we have incredible people around us,” Victoria started. “We're close to my parents and David's parents. We support each other through everything that we do.” Co-host Sheinelle Jones pointed out how the former singer has been married to the retired soccer player, 50, for nearly 30 years. “We've grown together. And that's where I feel so blessed. We really have grown together,” Victoria expressed. “We support each other. We've both got big dreams. We're both very, very ambitious and we support each other. I want him to be the best version of himself and that's what he wants for me.”

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Victoria Beckham 'Puts' Her 'Children First'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Victoria Beckham prioritizes her kids.

When it comes to the couple’s relationship, their kids — Brooklyn, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14 — are always the priority. “We always put our children first,” Victoria said. “We love our children so much and have always really focused on protecting our children, but we laugh a lot. David Beckham is really, super funny.” She added, “I think it’s about working hard, taking what we do very seriously and having fun as well.”

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Brooklyn Beckham Fumes in Raging Social Media Post Against Parents

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Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham has no intention to reconcile with his parents.

Brooklyn confirmed there was a feud between himself and his parents after he publicly dragged the stars on social media in January.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube The Beckham family feud made headlines over the past few months.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote on a January 19 Instagram Story. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Brooklyn Beckham alleged Victoria tried to run his wedding.