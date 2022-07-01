Though Victoria Beckham always looks flawless from head to toe, she revealed that in the early years of her career, the British press would pick her apart — especially when it came to her physique.

"I've had 'Porky Posh' on a headline, I've had 'Skeletal Posh,'" she noted in a new Vogue Australia interview. "After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture on the front page of a newspaper pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from."