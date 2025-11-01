Who Is Kevin Federline Married to? 6 Things to Know About His Wife Victoria Prince

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline's Wife Is a Beach Volleyball Assistant

Source: @crownv_16/Instagram Kevin Federline began dating Victoria Prince after his divorce from Britney Spears.

Kevin Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince, are going strong. While expanding her family with the DJ, Prince has also been busy working as an assistant coach. She joined the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball program in August 2024 after serving as the beach volleyball head coach at Oaks Christian High School from 2016 to 2023. She was named the 2023 CIF Southern Section Coach of the Year and helped Oaks Christian rank fifth in the MaxPreps national rankings that year. According to her Hawai'i Athletics profile, the Washington native played varsity volleyball in high school before attending Washington State University. Prince was named to the AVCA All-American team after transferring to the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. She then competed against Olympians Kerri Walsh and Misty May-Treanor after graduating in 2006.

Victoria Prince Co-Founded School Box Club

Source: @crownv_16/Instagram Kevin Federline was married to Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007.

In 2017, Prince co-founded the now-defunct School Box Club, a monthly subscription box of educational supplies for children. "As a mom I constantly found myself buying pens, paper, crayons and workbooks for my kids but knew there had to be an easier way than constantly going to the store, that's when School Box Club was formed," she said in a press release. The special education teacher added, "We take such care and pride in each box that goes out, always taking into consideration the child's needs, ensuring they have the tools to succeed while bringing the fun back into learning!"

Victoria Prince Met Kevin Federline in 2008

Source: @crownv_16/Instagram He met Victoria Prince months after his divorce from Britney Spears was finalized.

Prince met Federline in a bowling league in 2008, months after he finalized his divorce from Britney Spears in 2017. "Would I get married again? Definitely," Federline told Ryan Seacrest in 2010.

Victoria Prince and Kevin Federline Have 2 Children Together

Source: @crownv_16/Instagram Kevin Federline has six children.

Prince gave birth to her and Federline's first child together, Jordan Kay, in August 2011. Their second daughter, Peyton Marie, was born in April 2014. The dancer also has two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with Spears. Additionally, he shares two kids, Kori Madison and Kaleb Michael, with his ex Shar Jackson. "Having six, it feels like you're trying to control a basketball team. But it's worth it. All my kids are great; they get along," Federline said on Personal Space in 2017.

Victoria Prince and Kevin Federline Got Married in 2013

Source: @crownv_16/Instagram Kevin Federline and Victoria Prince have been married for more than a decade.

Federline proposed to Prince in August 2013, the same weekend they held a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

Victoria Prince Is Kevin Federline's Best Friend

Source: @crownv_16/Instagram Kevin Federline has praised Victoria Prince in interviews and on social media posts.