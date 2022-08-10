Britney Spears & Kevin Federline's Sons Are All Grown Up! See Rare Photos Of The Kids
It's hard to believe that Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are parents to two teenagers. After Federline spoke out in a new interview, new photos of Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, were released, in which the boys are all smiles while at home.
In some of the pictures, Jayden and Sean pose with their dad and their half-sisters. (Federline shares Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 10, with his wife, Victoria Prince. He is also a father to Kaleb, 18, and Kori, 20.)
As OK! previously reported, Federline spoke out about Jayden and Sean's relationship with their mother.
"The boys have decided that they don't want to see her right now ... They made the decision not to go to her wedding," he said of the pop star's wedding to Sam Asghari in June. "It's been tough, it's been really, really tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."
The "Toxic" singer clapped back with a statement of her own.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote on her Instagram Story on August 6. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."
"I gave them every thing," she continued. "Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!"
Asghari also defended his wife, saying, "It is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model."