Britney Spears & Kevin Federline's Sons Are All Grown Up! See Rare Photos Of The Kids

It's hard to believe that Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are parents to two teenagers. After Federline spoke out in a new interview, new photos of Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, were released, in which the boys are all smiles while at home.

In some of the pictures, Jayden and Sean pose with their dad and their half-sisters. (Federline shares Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 10, with his wife, Victoria Prince. He is also a father to Kaleb, 18, and Kori, 20.)