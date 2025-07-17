Model Victoria Silvstedt, 50, Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure in Bikini Top and Crochet Skirt: Photos
Fifty and fabulous!
Model Victoria Silvstedt, 50, looked gorgeous while on vacation in Saint Tropez, France, on Thursday, July 17.
The blonde bombshell rocked the perfect summery outfit while at Club 55, which is right near the crystal clear waters.
Silvstedt stunned in a white bikini top that featured a red and green floral pattern and a bow design in front.
She paired it with white bikini bottoms, which she covered with a matching crochet skirt featuring a thigh-high asymmetrical slit. The star accessorized with white sunglasses, some jewelry and a woven Prada tote bag.
Silvstedt — who wound up taking off her heels to walk barefoot — was clearly in a great mood, as she was smiling wide in every snap.
On Instagram, the Swedish star filmed herself while sunbathing in a bikini top and G-string thong, while later that night, she went to a candlelit outdoor dinner hosted by Dior.
The actress previously admitted that undergoing "plastic surgery helped my career," so it's not something she's ever felt ashamed of.
"After Miss Sweden, I was working in Paris as a lingerie model, but the bras never fitted properly. I went to a doctor and said: gimme b----!" she recalled in an interview. "Afterwards, I swear, I worked so much. I'm not saying: everyone, go out and get b----. But for my career, it did help."
When it comes to maintaining her slim figure, she confessed, "I do yoga and I run, but I swear I lose more weight shaking my booty at parties."
In another interview, she credited "power walks, Pilates and tennis" for helping her stay in shape.
The former Playboy Playmate also focuses on nutrition.
"My routine has definitely become more disciplined with time! I take plenty of supplements like collagen, and I add vegan protein, chia, and flax seeds to my diet," she spilled. "I’m also a big fan of adding superfoods like kelp and spirulina."
The TV host kicks off evert morning with "lemon in warm water, followed by celery juice before breakfast, which usually includes berries, walnuts, banana, chia seeds, and almond milk — sometimes with oatmeal."
"And, of course, I aim for at least eight hours of deep sleep each night," Silvstedt said. "Staying hydrated is key, and I do treat myself to a glass of champagne or wine in the evening — everything in moderation!"