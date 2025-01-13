Model Victoria Silvstedt, 50, Nearly Spills Out of Black Bikini During Beach Outing: Photos
Victoria Silvstedt isn't afraid to flaunt what she's got!
The blonde babe, 50, nearly spilled out of her black bikini while enjoying a beach day in St. Barts in January.
The star, who donned a black ruffle top and a matching skirt, was seen talking to a man while on the beach.
It seems like Silvstedt is soaking up the sun, as she posted from her trip wearing a blue top and white cover-up skirt.
"Sun kissed and happy Vibes ….Island life," she captioned the Instagram post.
Of course, people loved seeing Silvstedt having a great time. One person wrote, "Stunning Vic 😍😘," while another said, "So beautiful my darling! 😍😍😍."
A third person asked, "You are amazing & look like a teenager ! How do you do it?" while another said, "Enjoy! 2025 starts well ☀️😘💋💕❤️🌹."
In December 2024, the Swedish actress took a dip in the ocean while showing off her flawless figure and abs.
It seems like she spent the holidays in the warmth, as she posted a slew of photos.
In a December 15 post, she wrote, "Bonjour from St Barths 🏝️." She also uploaded images in a few other skin-baring looks, writing, "Christmas Greetings from the Tropics 💚🌴❤️."
"Stunningly Beautiful Goddess🙌👸🎄❤️🔥," one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, "Merry Christmas beauty 🌲🌴🎄💚."
Silvstedt revealed how she stays in such good shape in her 50s.
"My routine has definitely become more disciplined with time! I take plenty of supplements like collagen, and I add vegan protein, chia, and flax seeds to my diet. I’m also a big fan of adding superfoods like kelp and spirulina. I start my mornings with lemon in warm water, followed by celery juice before breakfast, which usually includes berries, walnuts, banana, chia seeds, and almond milk — sometimes with oatmeal. I stay active with power walks, Pilates, tennis, and dancing, which keeps things fun and varied. And, of course, I aim for at least eight hours of deep sleep each night. Staying hydrated is key, and I do treat myself to a glass of champagne or wine in the evening — everything in moderation!" she told Porterium Magazine.
Silvstedt, who is a successful model, previously revealed she's ready for bigger and better things.
"It’s entertaining but I always wanted more. And that’s why I took on jobs that were different and more exciting," she said of expanding her career into acting, singing and fashion design.
"Well, let me just say that is singing is quite fun, but I am definitely not a singer," she added. "It was an offer from EMI Records and an opportunity I couldn’t say no to."