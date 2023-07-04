Victoria Unikel: Building an Entertainment Empire With Millions of Viewers and A-List Celebrities

Constantly in the limelight, Victoria Unikel has acquired extensive expertise in the media industry. Her vast experience has equipped her with a deep understanding of the needs and goals of brands and aspiring individuals striving to establish their own brand identities.

“I know how hard it is to make a name for yourself in any industry, but now we make it easy to do, even from scratch!” said Victoria.

Motivated by this insight, she established VUGA Enterprises in 2018, initially as a distribution and production company, which later evolved into the VUGA Media Group. This remarkable organization now owns publications with millions of dedicated readers and has cultivated hundreds of valuable media connections worldwide.

Drawing from her fashion background, which includes a successful career as a model and active participation in fashion shows and events in Berlin, Victoria Unikel launched 24Fashion TV. This innovative platform encompasses a TV channel, digital magazine, and web app, all of which have garnered millions of views. Notably, the web app allows anyone to create a professional profile free of charge. In a short span of two years, 24Fashion TV became a prominent media sponsor of major fashion events worldwide. Expanding their reach beyond the United States, they have established a professional team in Paris and Berlin.