Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless in Hot New Clip

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Candice Swanepoel is heating up social media once again. The former Victoria's Secret Angel left fans stunned after sharing a sultry new Instagram clip where she posed topless in a moody, artistic setting. In the video, Swanepoel sat sideways on a wooden surface with her wet blonde hair styled in a braid while strategically covering her chest with one arm and leg.

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Source: MEGA Candice Swanepoel stunned fans with a topless Instagram clip in a dimly lit, artistic setting.

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“A little past, a little present,” the model captioned the steamy upload. The eye-catching post quickly sparked a wave of reactions from fans and fellow models in the comments section. “So majestic 🙏🏼🕊️,” one person wrote. Another added, “Beautiful.” “How stunning and beautifully captured 🔥🔥🔥,” a third fan commented. A fourth penned, “Love you sweet girl.”

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The sizzling clip comes shortly after Swanepoel celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing a sweet throwback photo featuring one of her sons, Anacan and Ariel, whom she shares with South African model Hermann Nicoli.

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Source: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram Candice Swanepoel recently celebrated Mother’s Day with a sweet throwback featuring her sons.

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In the snapshot, Swanepoel wore a flowing electric plitz maxi dress while carrying her son, who was dressed only in a diaper. The former couple welcomed son Anacan in October 2016, followed by their second son, Ariel, in June 2018. Less than a year after becoming a mom for the first time, Swanepoel celebrated Mother’s Day in 2017 with a heartfelt message about motherhood.

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Source: MEGA The supermodel has often spoken openly about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

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“What a gift and precious responsibility it is to bring a new soul into the world. To love and teach to love just the same,” she wrote at the time. “My life definitely started over on the day I met my baby." A few months later, Swanepoel opened up in an interview about the joys of motherhood, admitting that her favorite part of being a mom was simply “everything.”

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Over the years, the supermodel has continued sharing glimpses into life with her two boys while reflecting on watching them grow up together. “I am a lucky woman to be their mommy, to help guide them through this thing called life,” she wrote in June 2018. “Now they will always have each other Anacan & Ariel.”

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Source: MEGA Candice Swanepoel previously shared that watching the bond between her two sons grow has been one of the most rewarding parts of being a mom.

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Swanepoel’s eldest son also appeared alongside her in a 2017 Gap campaign supporting Every Mother Counts, where she spoke candidly about raising two children. “Motherhood is so different for each woman – it’s your unique journey, and I love that I’m able to share my experience as a mother in this project,” Swanepoel shared in a press release.