Boy Or Girl? Candice Swanepoel Reveals The Gender Of Baby Number Two!

January 23, 2018 12:38PM

She shares the exciting news in a heartwarming video on Instagram.

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel revealed some happy baby news shortly before the New Year, when she announced that she was expecting baby number two! What wasn’t known at that point was the sex of the baby, but now… the cat’s out of the bag as she just revealed if she’s having a boy or a girl in a super sweet Instagram video. Click through for all the details! 

She announced that she was pregnant back in December, although that hasn't stopped her from slipping into some racy bikinis and showing off her sexy figure! 
Now, she has finally revealed if she is having a boy or a girl in a beautiful Instagram video that features her 1-year-old son Anaca
Turns out, it's another boy! She captioned the video “My boys” as Anaca gives her belly a big kiss.  So cute!
This is the second child for her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli. The couple got engaged back in August 2015 and was pregnant with Anaca in March 2016.  
The baby gender news comes only weeks after she rocked the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in China while preggers! Clearly nothing is slowing down this mommy-to-be!
What are your thoughts on Candice’s happy baby news?  Sound off in the comments! 

