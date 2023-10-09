Home > News NEWS Vikar Ahmed: Redefining Luxury in the World of Fine Jewelry

In the heart of Germany's gemstone capital, Idar-Oberstein, an amazing brand in the world of jewelry craftsmanship was born - Vikar Ahmed. Known as "Vikar The German Jeweler," he has set new standards for luxury and exclusivity that resonate far beyond his homeland.

Vikar's latest masterpiece, a stunning diamond ring to be delivered during Phillip Pleins fashion week, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to perfection. This oval-shaped beauty, set in 18k palladium white gold, is a true work of art. Its center boasts a River E clarity VVS diamond, certified by the prestigious GIA, ensuring unparalleled quality. The diamond's cut and symmetry are nothing short of excellent, with perfect proportions and ratios. The band features a flawless collection of diamonds, adding an extra layer of opulence.

But creating this masterpiece wasn't an easy feat. It took Vikar several months to find the perfect oval diamond. Factors like the bow tie effect, thickness, table, and ratio had to be meticulously considered. The result, however, is a ring with an estimated carat weight between 4 to 5 carats, and a price tag that boasts six digits. Vikar, has earned a reputation globally for supplying the highest quality jewelry products. Vikar's journey began at the age of 17, where he juggled various jobs in Germany and scoured small gem and jewelry fairs across the globe. His first jewelry collection was an instant sell-out, but his path was far from smooth.

In 2008, disaster struck when he was robbed in Paris, leaving him with nothing. However, Vikar's determination was unwavering. He started from scratch, delivering newspapers, selling clothes, and working in a mobile shop. Now, two decades later, he has built a luxury jewelry service catering to athletes, musicians, high-profile clients, and celebrities who crave the finest craftsmanship and the most exquisite gems and diamonds.

Vikar's portfolio includes creations for icons like Richard Muljadi from Indonesia, Hip Hop legend Jadakiss, and fashion designer Philipp Plein. His pieces have adorned Chef Alex from Monaco and even athletes from the NFL. No matter where you are in the world, you'll find a bespoke jewel by Vikar, redefining luxury in a modern way. Vikar Ahmed is more than just a jeweler; he is a visionary shaping the future of fine jewelry. With an Instagram presence, luxurious cars, and personalized jewelry deliveries worldwide, Vikar is ushering in a new era of elegance and opulence. And as the story continues to unfold, we can only expect more extraordinary creations from this maestro of luxury.