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Famous Costume Designer Lifts the Lid on Vile Hollywood Celebrities — Including an 'Avengers' Star

vile hollywood celebrities famous costume designer exposes avengers star
Source: The Costume Designers Guild/YouTube

These stars were reportedly problematic and known troublemakers.

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March 22 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

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Kirstie Alley

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vile hollywood celebrities famous costume designer exposes avengers star
Source: MEGA

Kirstie Alley died on December 5, 2022.

A famous costume designer named some of Hollywood's bad apples.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jean-Pierre Dorléac spilled the dirt on several stars — including Kirstie Alley.

"Kirstie was very crude and very brassy and coarse, irresponsible, never on time, a mess, a constant mess," he told the outlet. "We had to clean her uniform. She was supposed to be a travel agent in the series called Masquerade with Rod Taylor, and she sweated so badly because she drank."

According to Dorléac, the $350 pearl pink angora sweater dress he created for Alley was ruined after a trip to the snack table.

He recalled, "It was a stunning thing for a scene where she had a major line delivery to do, and about three minutes before she did the scene, she went to the craft table service and picked up this great big chocolate donut and accidentally, supposedly, dropped it down the front of her dress. There was nothing but this big streak of chocolate through her b----- all the way down to her belly button."

Dorléac said it did not happen just once.

"She did that over and over again, plus she was constantly gaining weight, and she was always rude," he said of the Veronica's Closet actress, who publicly dealt with weight issues for years.

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Patrick Macnee

vile hollywood celebrities famous costume designer exposes avengers star
Source: MEGA

The British-American actor starred in the TV series 'The Avengers.'

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Dorléac told the Daily Mail that Patrick Macnee was a "major a------" following an alleged sexual assault in 1978 while he was dressing the actor for a guest role on Battlestar Galactica.

"He started taking off his clothes, and he said, 'I just don't know how to thank you for making this for me…'" Dorléac alleged. "He got down to his shorts, his underwear, and I'm in alone with this guy, and he sort of comes close to me, and he pulls them down, and he pulls out his old swan and started shaking it around."

The Avengers star allegedly asked him to join in while continuously touching himself inappropriately during the purported incident, but Dorléac refused. The shocking encounter reportedly stopped when a tailor arrived to trim the costume.

"He was just a major a------, and he never spoke to me thereafter, and they never hired him to work at Universal ever again," he added.

Shannen Doherty

vile hollywood celebrities famous costume designer exposes avengers star
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty died at the age of 53 on July 13, 2024.

Dorléac worked with Shannen Doherty on the 1994 TV movie A Burning Passion, where he allegedly endured an unsavory encounter with her.

"I did her this blue suit. I always go to the set to establish the costume before it's shot and make certain everything was right, I said, 'Oh, Shannen it just turned out to be so wonderful. It makes your eyes so blue.' And she goes, 'Yeah, they are, aren't they?'" he looked back.

One day later, Doherty's eyes appeared brown when he dressed her in a tan outfit with a hat.

"Then the next day, she's doing something else, and it's more of a vivid green, and her eyes are almost cat green, not hazel-y green, like mine or hers were originally," he continued.

Out of curiosity, he asked her how her eye color had changed many times.

"She answered: 'Just I'll keep your f------ mouth shut. I'm doing this.' I said, 'What are you talking about?' She says, 'I hate this g------ movie, and I don't want to play this Margaret Mitchell. Jesus! Who wants to play an old cripple like Margaret Mitchell?'" Dorléac told the publication.

He claimed the Little House on the Prairie actress was feuding with the film's producer Renée Valente and devised a plan to change her eye color to "throw the film off."

Dorléac also remembered Doherty as a "very unhappy girl" who "smoked constantly, she ate hardly anything."

"She was so tiny and thin. She swore like a workman. I mean, I've never seen anybody who had a filthier mouth than she did," he blasted Doherty.

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