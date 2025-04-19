or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Vince Vaughn Fans 'Cancel' Him After 'Crashing' the White House in Unannounced Donald Trump Visit: 'This Is So Disappointing'

photo of Vince Vaughn and Donald Trump
Source: mega

The 'Dodgeball' actor turned heads after his visit with the president went viral.

By:

April 19 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Vince Vaughn is facing backlash on social media after he recently visited President Donald Trump at the White House.

According to a political news outlet, the actor wasn’t listed as an official visitor on the president's schedule — leaving reporters shocked by his appearance.

On Friday, April 18, the White House’s Instagram account posted a photo of the president’s encounter with Vaughn. “President Donald J. Trump & Vince Vaughn in the Oval Office,” the caption said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @whitehouse/Instagram

The actor reportedly wasn't listed as an official guest of the White House on the day he visited the president.

Article continues below advertisement

The picture was played up by using a mock Wedding Crashers poster that read, “White House Crashers.” Vaughn starred in the hit film in 2005 alongside Owen Wilson.

Though the star looked smitten next to the president, Vaughn was immediately dragged in the comments of the photo. Some social media users went as far as saying the Hollywood star was “canceled.”

Article continues below advertisement
actor vince vaughn cancel crashing white house donald trump visit
Source: mega

Vince Vaughn was heavily criticized for his meeting with the president.

Article continues below advertisement

“Vince Vaughn? Seriously? Fired from my favorite list,” wrote one.

“I will never watch a Vince Vaughn movie again,” said another. “Noooo, this is so disappointing,” added a third.

Many others noted how “embarrassing” it was for the White House to have a celebrity meet the president the day after a mass shooter opened fire at Florida State University, killing multiple victims.

Article continues below advertisement
vince vaughn cancel crashing the white house donald trump visit
Source: mega

The White House used a mock 'Wedding Crashers' poster to promote the president's visit with Vince Vaughn.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“The fact that this was posted from the official White House account makes me incredibly worried. What a mockery of the institution,” said one.

“You had time to hang out with him, but not go to FSU to check on the students and staff there? [Barack] Obama did it better,” noted another.

Article continues below advertisement
actor vince vaughn cancel crashing white house donald trump
Source: mega

The president was slammed for meeting with a celebrity after the mass shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, April 17.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2024 interview with the New York Times, Vaughn admitted he was a political “libertarian.”

He added, “I definitely am a believer more in allowing individuals to make choices. So I think that drugs should be legal, and people should have guns. I’d rather say, let people make their choices, and they can make different choices and have the consequences of their choices.”

Article continues below advertisement
vince vaughn cancel crashing white house donald trump
Source: mega

Vince Vaughn was previously ridiculed for shaking hands with Donald Trump in 2020.

In 2020, the Dodgeball actor was left to defend himself after a photo of him shaking hands with Trump went viral. “In my career, I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to,” he told the LA Times.

“I don't have a party that I support and endorse,” Vaughn added. “In fact, for me, sometimes it's difficult to find a candidate that you feel is philosophically consistent and not just going along with whoever is funding their particular party. That's as much as I'll get into it at this point.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.