Vince Vaughn Fans 'Cancel' Him After 'Crashing' the White House in Unannounced Donald Trump Visit: 'This Is So Disappointing'

Vince Vaughn is facing backlash on social media after he recently visited President Donald Trump at the White House.

According to a political news outlet, the actor wasn’t listed as an official visitor on the president's schedule — leaving reporters shocked by his appearance.

On Friday, April 18, the White House’s Instagram account posted a photo of the president’s encounter with Vaughn. “President Donald J. Trump & Vince Vaughn in the Oval Office,” the caption said.