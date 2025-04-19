Vince Vaughn Fans 'Cancel' Him After 'Crashing' the White House in Unannounced Donald Trump Visit: 'This Is So Disappointing'
Vince Vaughn is facing backlash on social media after he recently visited President Donald Trump at the White House.
According to a political news outlet, the actor wasn’t listed as an official visitor on the president's schedule — leaving reporters shocked by his appearance.
On Friday, April 18, the White House’s Instagram account posted a photo of the president’s encounter with Vaughn. “President Donald J. Trump & Vince Vaughn in the Oval Office,” the caption said.
The picture was played up by using a mock Wedding Crashers poster that read, “White House Crashers.” Vaughn starred in the hit film in 2005 alongside Owen Wilson.
Though the star looked smitten next to the president, Vaughn was immediately dragged in the comments of the photo. Some social media users went as far as saying the Hollywood star was “canceled.”
“Vince Vaughn? Seriously? Fired from my favorite list,” wrote one.
“I will never watch a Vince Vaughn movie again,” said another. “Noooo, this is so disappointing,” added a third.
Many others noted how “embarrassing” it was for the White House to have a celebrity meet the president the day after a mass shooter opened fire at Florida State University, killing multiple victims.
“The fact that this was posted from the official White House account makes me incredibly worried. What a mockery of the institution,” said one.
“You had time to hang out with him, but not go to FSU to check on the students and staff there? [Barack] Obama did it better,” noted another.
In a 2024 interview with the New York Times, Vaughn admitted he was a political “libertarian.”
He added, “I definitely am a believer more in allowing individuals to make choices. So I think that drugs should be legal, and people should have guns. I’d rather say, let people make their choices, and they can make different choices and have the consequences of their choices.”
In 2020, the Dodgeball actor was left to defend himself after a photo of him shaking hands with Trump went viral. “In my career, I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to,” he told the LA Times.
“I don't have a party that I support and endorse,” Vaughn added. “In fact, for me, sometimes it's difficult to find a candidate that you feel is philosophically consistent and not just going along with whoever is funding their particular party. That's as much as I'll get into it at this point.”