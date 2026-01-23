Viva Las Vegas! The Hottest Celebrity Residencies You Can't Miss This Year

Article continues below advertisement

Las Vegas in 2026 is bursting with entertainment. From iconic music acts to cutting-edge visuals, this year’s residencies offer something for every kind of fan. Whether you're drawn to pop nostalgia, Latin rhythms, immersive EDM, or mind-bending magic, Vegas is the place to be. Below is a guide to the most talked-about shows lighting up the Strip this year, and why each one is worth the trip.

Why Las Vegas Is the Stage Everyone Wants in 2026 Las Vegas built its name on cards, dice, and neon lights. A city made for risk, thrill, and spectacle. But in 2026, it’s evolved into something bigger: a destination where world-class entertainment and next-generation technology meet on the same stage. The city that once defined gambling now leads the way in digital experiences. Visitors are able to move between venues with relative ease, placing bets from their phones or tracking live odds. Besides, platforms like Betting.net have made it increasingly easy to explore Vegas betting options, compare odds, and find the best sites among players. This has made Las Vegas the perfect home for modern residencies. Artists are building tailored shows that match the scale and energy of the city. Venues like The Sphere and The Colosseum give performers the space and tech to do what touring venues can’t. These shows aren’t repackaged tour sets. They are built to live and breathe in Vegas. For fans, it’s more than a concert. It’s a night of entertainment that might start with a football bet, roll into a fine-dining reservation, and finish with a pop icon under a wall of LED lights. This year, there’s nowhere else that brings it all together quite like Las Vegas.

Blockbuster Music Residencies (Jan–May 2026) The first half of the year brings a lineup of legendary artists. Backstreet Boys – Into the Millennium (Feb 5–15 at The Sphere) Marc Anthony – Vegas… My Way! (Feb 13–21 at BleauLive Theater) New Kids on the Block – The Right Stuff (Feb 14–28 at Dolby Live) The Eagles – Live at The Sphere (Feb 20–28, March 20–28) Jennifer Lopez – Up All Night (March 6–28 at The Colosseum) ILLENIUM – Odyssey (March 5–14, April 2–4 at The Sphere) Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (April 24–May 2 at The Colosseum) No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom Live (May 6–30 at The Sphere) Summer Standouts & Special Returns As the heat rises, so do the residencies. Summer in Vegas brings exclusive shows, stripped-back sessions, and intimate performances from major names in music. Kelly Clarkson – Studio Sessions (July–August at The Colosseum) Santana – An Intimate Evening (May at House of Blues) Fall Fireworks (September and Beyond) Carín León – De Sonora Para El Mundo (Sept 4–13 at The Sphere) Dolly Parton – A Vegas Comeback (Sept 17–26 at The Colosseum) Don’t Miss These Ongoing Icons Some residencies don’t fit into one season. These music legends continue to pack seats with their sound and stage presence. Chicago and Styx – Classic Rock Royalty (Jan–Feb at The Venetian) Blake Shelton – Country Hits Live (January at Caesars Palace) Comedy Residencies for Laugh-Out-Loud Nights Carrot Top – Vegas’ Funniest Redhead (Ongoing at Luxor Hotel) Tape Face – Silent but Hilarious (Ongoing at MGM Grand) Nikki Glaser & David Spade – Tag-Team Comedy (2026 at The Colosseum) Chelsea Handler – Chelsea at The Chelsea (Ongoing at The Cosmopolitan) Daniel Tosh – No Apologies (Ongoing at The Cosmopolitan)