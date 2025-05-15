Nick Carter Says Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas Sphere Residency Will Be a 'Once in a Lifetime Experience': 'People Are Going to Love It!'

"This is going to be epic for Backstreet Boys. It's probably the only thing we could do at this moment to elevate our show and take it to this out of this world place. I'd like to say we're still one of the only ones left from our era that appreciate a show and performance. The Sphere is the best — it's the most state of the art venue in the entire world. It's going to be an immersive experience — and people are going to love the live show!" Carter, 45, exclusively tells OK! while dishing about his new album, Love Life Tragedy, which released on May 15. "We're really excited!"

The boys have been dancing and training for the epic upcoming Vegas run since it's "going to be an intense show," according to Carter.

"It's going to be larger than life, as we like to say!" he quips. "If you're a Backstreet Boys fan and want to experience a once in a lifetime show, the Sphere is the only place to witness it."