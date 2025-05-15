Nick Carter Says Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas Sphere Residency Will Be a 'Once in a Lifetime Experience': 'People Are Going to Love It!'
Backstreet's back, alright!
The Backstreet Boys — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — are gearing up for their return to Las Vegas this summer, and they couldn't be more thrilled.
"This is going to be epic for Backstreet Boys. It's probably the only thing we could do at this moment to elevate our show and take it to this out of this world place. I'd like to say we're still one of the only ones left from our era that appreciate a show and performance. The Sphere is the best — it's the most state of the art venue in the entire world. It's going to be an immersive experience — and people are going to love the live show!" Carter, 45, exclusively tells OK! while dishing about his new album, Love Life Tragedy, which released on May 15. "We're really excited!"
The boys have been dancing and training for the epic upcoming Vegas run since it's "going to be an intense show," according to Carter.
"It's going to be larger than life, as we like to say!" he quips. "If you're a Backstreet Boys fan and want to experience a once in a lifetime show, the Sphere is the only place to witness it."
After forming in 1993, the musicians have "never" broken up and have only gone up to achieve great things. "Every time we come together — we just did the ACM Awards, it's like riding a bike. We always joke with each other. We're friends, our kids play together, we're family. It's wonderful because every time we step on that stage, it's an opportunity for us to take it all in and be grateful that we're still here and still able to do this," he gushes about their long-term career. "We're still accepted after 32 years! It's wonderful. We just love our fans, we love performing our music, so when we get together, it's magical. We're very grateful and blessed to be able to still do it."
As for what fans can expect, Carter says the "costumes are going to be incredible."
"We did a four-day content shoot where there are things that are going to be displayed on the massive screen that gives you this immersive 3D experience that will get you out of your seat!" he exclaims. "That will be integrated into the show, and obviously paired with our music and dancing, it's going to be unlike anything in this world. It's going to be incredible."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though the boys were "a little nervous" when tickets went on sale, they were floored with how many people wanted to see the show. "We never take it for granted," he says of the response. "We're honored every single time it happens. We always stay humble when it comes to our shows and ticket sales. In regards to the loyalty of our fans, it speaks to what our music represents to that generation, which is now being passed down to their kids. I am going to baseball games with my son and taking pictures with mothers and fathers and then I meet their children. I love doing that! It's incredible to see how music can transcend and how it can be passed down."
In the meantime, Carter is thrilled for this next chapter, as he recently released his new album, Love Life Tragedy, on May 15.
"It was cathartic and therapeutic for me because I really concentrated on getting the songs written, making sure that they made sense to me and they were right," the "Superman" artist spills. "Not just sonically — but also within the story as well. I needed it to feel right. I was very hyper-focused on if a song wasn't good or if I didn't think it was right. I would go back in the studio and completely redo hooks and verses and choruses and change songs. There was one song I changed three different times — and that actually turned out to be my favorite song on the record, which is 'Wild Heart.' If it didn't feel right, I waited, which is why it took so long."
For Backstreet Boys tickets, click here.