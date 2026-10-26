Ohio Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Says Opponent Amy Acton Is 'Crazy, Unstable and Dishonest' in New Attack Amid Ad Backlash

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Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has doubled down with another personal attack on Democratic rival Amy Acton, calling her “crazy, unstable and dishonest” as backlash grows over his campaign advertisement featuring her estranged mother. The failed presidential candidate made the remarks Monday, October 26, during an appearance on Fox & Friends, where he defended the controversial campaign ad despite condemnation from fellow Republicans.

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Ramaswamy Calls Opponent 'Crazy and Unstable'

Source: MEGA Ramaswamy refused to back down from the disastrous ad.

During the interview, he accused his critics of lying about the controversial ad and slammed Acton in a vicious personal attack. "The fact of the matter is, I am running against somebody who is crazy, unstable, and dishonest. And even more importantly, they represent crazy and unstable and dishonest ideas," he stated. "This is a fork in the road for the future of Ohio." He acknowledged that he was following President Trump's campaign style of personal attacks. “You never start a fight, but if you find yourself in one, you finish it,” he declared. Despite his claim of not backing down, he cut half of the controversial ad by removing the part where Acton’s biological mother said the candidate fabricated her account of homelessness.

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Controversial Advertisement Targets Acton's Childhood

Source: MEGA Acton has garnered support following the attack ad.

The commercial features Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, accusing her daughter of telling lies about her childhood and telling Ohio residents not to vote for her. However, Acton clarified she hasn't talked to her mom since she was 12, when she and her brother were removed from their mother’s home following allegations that their stepfather sexually assaulted her. Court documents back Acton’s claims, as her stepfather was charged with the crime. Acton’s brother, Philip Stearns, also starred in a counter ad, corroborating his sister's claims and slamming the widely panned attack ad by Ramaswamy’s campaign. Ramaswamy committed $4 million to airing the advertisement, in the face of bipartisan criticism. He acknowledged he had never met Arthur, and his campaign has not confirmed whether they made any effort to verify her claims.

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Republicans Turn Against the Controversial Ad

Source: MEGA Nikki Haley was among the Republicans who called out the ad.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called the commercial “deeply, deeply troubling” and urged Ramaswamy to take it off air. Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley also slammed the GOP Ohio candidate, calling him “a bad guy" before adding it's a “shame he continues to get away with it.” The controversy has led several businesses to cancel planned campaign appearances, while Ohio newspaper The Plain Dealer broke its rule of not picking a candidate to criticize Ramaswamy and endorse Acton.

Trump Defends Ramaswamy Despite Backlash

Source: MEGA President Trump backed the controversial ad.