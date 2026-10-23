Hunter Biden Says 'Someone Should DNA Test' Vivek Ramaswamy to See If He's 'Even a Human Being' Amid Outrage Over Controversial Ad
Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden lashed out on X following mass outrage over a widely condemned political ad released by Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
“As long as we are doing DNA tests now, someone should DNA test Vivek Mother F------ Ramaswamy to see if he is even a f------ human being,” Biden wrote on Wednesday, October 21.
Ramaswamy's campaign released a $4 million advertisement featuring Donna Arthur, the estranged birth mother of his Democratic opponent, Dr. Amy Acton, 60. In the ad, the mother calls Acton "a liar" and questions her mental health.
The ad drew severe bipartisan condemnation, including rebukes from Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, because it weaponized Acton's childhood, which involved documented family abuse. Public details emerged noting that Acton's stepfather had been indicted for raping Acton when she was a child, and the birth mother had historically defended the abuse.
Despite the backlash, Ramaswamy, 41, confirmed his campaign was pushing forward with its $4 million ad buy to keep the commercial on the air.
Speaking to supporters at a campaign event in Iowa on Thursday, October 22, President Donald Trump told the crowd that he explicitly instructed Ramaswamy to keep the ad running. "I said, 'You've got to ride with it,'" Trump recounted to the crowd.
Biden entered the fray online to blast Ramaswamy for exploiting Acton's family trauma. He referenced "doing DNA tests" as a direct, mocking response to the Ramaswamy campaign bringing an estranged birth mother into the political spotlight to litigate a candidate's childhood and family lineage.
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He followed up the post by accusing the MAGA movement of protecting abusers over victims.
“MAGA should just rebrand to: ‘protecting p--------- before people every time,’” the 56-year-old Biden added.
Critics and Democratic lawmakers have accused the Republican Party of shielding elite individuals involved in dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein’s s---trafficking ring.
In mid-to-late 2025, House and Senate Republicans voted multiple times against amendments and resolutions aimed at forcing a full, unredacted release of the federal Epstein investigation files. Prominent Democrats and a few independent-minded Republicans (such as Rep. Thomas Massie) warned that voting to block these files would look like an effort to "protect p---------.”
Critics noted that while conservative influencers and MAGA politicians initially championed the exposure of the Epstein files —often believing they would primarily implicate high-profile Democrats — their enthusiasm waned once millions of pages began leaking that heavily featured Trump's name.
Rep. Ro Khanna Accused the Trump Administration of Epstein Files Cover-Up
After the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act passed in November 2025, the Trump administration's Department of Justice (led by Attorney General Pam Bondi) faced intense scrutiny. Lawmakers like Rep. Ro Khanna and Sen. Ruben Gallego accused the administration of orchestrating a "cover-up" by scrubbing and withholding millions of pages to protect powerful figures in government, finance and tech.
An investigation revealed that the DOJ withheld more than 50 pages of FBI notes regarding a woman who alleged that Trump sexually abused her in 1983 when she was 13 years old — an allegation the Trump administration vehemently denied and dismissed as false and sensationalist.